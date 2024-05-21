Highlights Vincent Kompany could u-turn on Burnley with the potential Bayern Munich job afloat, with the chance to become a Champions League boss.

Burnley's nightmare season has driven speculation; but their focus remains on a Championship title win despite the obstacles.

The possibility of Kompany excelling at Bayern stems from a similar scenario he had at Burnley last season, managing with a big budget.

Vincent Kompany's relegation with Burnley earlier this month made it seem as though the Belgian would be undergoing another Championship campaign with the Clarets, with the Lancashire club picking up just 24 points in the Premier League as they went down without a whimper under his management.

But reports on Monday suggested that the Manchester City legend was sensationally in the hat for the Bayern Munich job - and whilst he remains on a shortlist to take over the reins at the Allianz Arena for the time being, Dean Jones has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the Belgian will do a u-turn and will change his plans after a season at Turf Moor.

Vincent Kompany: Bayern Munich Latest

Kompany has garnered interest from Bayern Munich

Kompany's dire season with the Clarets came with such anti-climax for fans. Winning the Championship with 101 points the season before, many predicted the Lancashire outfit to stay up with ease, with many even suggesting a top-half finish was more likely than relegation. That went awry; poor recruitment in the summer to the tune of £100million saw Burnley fail to address the holes left in their side from any departing loan stars, and having gone 1-0 down after just three minutes in the Premier League's curtain raiser vs Manchester City, they didn't crawl back out of the bottom three since.

Burnley Premier League statistics - Divisional ranking Stats Output Squad rank Red cards 7 20th Wins 5 19th Losses 24 =18th Goals conceded 78 18th Goals scored 41 18th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 21/05/2024

Kompany drew criticism for not changing his principles and adopting a more pragmatic style in the way that Luton and Brentford had done in recent seasons, though his focus on playing passing football has seemingly tempted Bayern into making a move for his services with Fabrizio Romano earlier claiming that the two had been in direct contact over a potential move. And that has thrown a spanner in the works at Turf Moor according to Jones, who believes the Belgian would do a U-turn on the Clarets as their nightmare season continues to offer an increasingly bleak outlook.

Jones: "Kompany Obviously Going to be Interested"

Kompany is on Bayern Munich's shortlist

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones believed that whilst the interest comes as a surprise and Kompany will have been expected to refresh his mind, he won't be able to ignore the proposition of becoming a Champions League boss and he will have the confidence to try his hand. He said:

“The interest from Bayern has come as a bit of a surprise and I don’t think he would have been expecting such a thing to be on his mind the day after the Premier League season ended. His plan had been to take a break and refresh but of course when Bayern are being linked, that must be difficult to ignore. He’s obviously going to be interested. Let’s be honest, they are having a bit of a tough time recruiting a manager so he’s not exactly the first choice. But nonetheless, he’s a coach with a good reputation despite the relegation he has just suffered. I’m not totally convinced he’s ready for a job like this yet but he’s spent so much time at the very top level generally, he might well have the confidence to take it on.”

Bayern Munich Will Want Kompany to Beat Xabi Alonso

Bayern lost the Bundesliga title for the first time in 12 years

Burnley are favourites to win the Championship next season at present and should they avoid a firesale, they should be up near the top of the division anyway - regardless of Kompany's presence at the club. But for Bayern, it is a chance to see two young coaches battle it out at the top of the division with Xabi Alonso aiming to repeat his success with Bayer Leverkusen.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bayern Munich finished third in the Bundesliga - their first finish outside of the top two since 2011, and just their fourth since 1995

One reason Kompany could do well at Bayern is that, with the best team and budget like he had at Burnley last season as they cruised the Championship, he could see Bayern as a similar opportunity and the Belgian could be the man to end Leverkusen breaking their spell.

