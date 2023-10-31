Highlights West Ham defender Mavropanos has had limited game time since his move and could be frustrated with his lack of opportunities.

The Hammers' recent poor form may give Mavropanos a chance to break into the starting lineup.

Journalist Paul Brown believes Mavropanos could come into the side soon and questions whether he can play alongside Zouma, suggesting they may be too similar.

West Ham United defender Konstantinos Mavropanos has struggled to make an impact since his move to the London Stadium, and journalist Paul Brown has provided an update on his chances of breaking into the starting XI under David Moyes, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Since his arrival, Mavropanos hasn't been able to displace Kurt Zouma or Nayef Aguerd in Moyes' side, but after a poor run of form, the former Arsenal centre-back might be hoping to be given a chance in the Premier League.

Mavropanos could be growing frustrated with his lack of game time

Mavropanos signed for the Hammers in the summer transfer window for a fee of £17m from Bundesliga side Stuttgart, per talkSPORT. It's been a tricky period since his return to England, having played just one minute of Premier League football in a Hammers shirt this season. The Greek defender has been given an opportunity to impress in other competitions, with Moyes' side involved in the Europa League, but his game time in England's top flight has been extremely limited.

The capital club started the campaign well, so it was difficult for Mavropanos to argue that he should be playing regularly, especially when you consider he was having to adapt and settle in at a new club. However, the Hammers are now without a win in four games in all competitions, with three of those coming in the Premier League.

The former Arsenal man certainly now has an argument to suggest that the current crop of defenders aren't performing consistently enough to guarantee themselves a starting place, and it could be time for Moyes to unleash Mavropanos. Per ESPN, West Ham could even reignite their interest in Manchester United defender Harry Maguire in the January transfer window, which creates further questions as to what Moyes thinks of Mavropanos and his ability to stake a claim in his side.

West Ham shipped four goals against Aston Villa in October and most recently conceded to an Everton side who have struggled to find the back of the net. As a result, it wouldn't be a huge surprise if the Greek international is knocking on Moyes' door demanding more game time in the Premier League.

Aguerd and Zouma have started 19 Premier League games between them so far this campaign, with Moyes clearly having a lot of trust in his centre-back pairing. However, there has to be a time when the former Everton manager considers making a change in defence, especially if the poor results continue.

Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd - Premier League stats 23/24 Zouma Aguerd Overall rating 6.76 (9th) 6.54 (13th) Yellow cards 1 0 Passes per game 34.7 49.1 Pass success rate 83.3% 79.2% Long balls per game 1.9 4.3 Aerial duels won per game 2.7 2.3 Tackles per game 0.6 1.1 Interceptions per game 1.3 1.4 Successful offsides per game 0.5 0.3 Clearances per game 5.9 4.1 Stats according to WhoScored

Brown has suggested that one of the reasons why Mavropanos might not have been given a chance is because he's considered an understudy to Zouma and is perhaps too similar to the French defender. The journalist adds that, however, he does expect Mavropanos to come into the side at some point and he expects it to happen before long. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"I wonder if part of the reason why he's not in the team is because he is regarded as the understudy for Kurt Zouma, whose position still looks pretty safe. He was given the captaincy and the club think a lot of him. Could Zouma and Mavropanos play together, I suppose is the question? Are they a bit too similar? We'll see. He's going to get minutes at some point this season. So, it wouldn't be a huge surprise if he's brought in before long."

David Moyes is planning to reinforce his squad in January

Although before their defeat to Everton on Sunday West Ham had scored in every single Premier League game of the season, signing a striker could be a priority for the Hammers in the January transfer window. Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Moyes will want another option to compete with Michail Antonio for a starting place.

Reports in France have suggested that the London Stadium could be a potential destination for Paris Saint-Germain forward Hugo Ekitike, who was linked with a move to the capital club in the summer.