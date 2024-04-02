Highlights Kool-Aid McKinstry put together a dominant 2023 season, but has fallen down draft boards.

His size isn't great for how physical he plays, but he could still work out at the next level.

Expect the Alabama defender to be a first round pick in the back half of the round.

There aren't many prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft who have had the notoriety of Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry throughout their college careers. Yet through the 2023 season, McKinstry played his best football yet, and still slipped down draft boards while other top cornerbacks in the class moved their way up.

With a closer look at the tape, we'll try to find out how the Crimson Tide defender projects to the league, and how he stacks up to the rest of the secondary prospects for this year's draft.

Strengths in McKinstry's Game

Kool-Aid was lockdown all season

Turning on McKinstry's film could easily bore someone, as the Alabama defender was targeted just 36 times over the course of 14 games. His ability to take away throwing opportunities and go untested by opposing quarterbacks on a gauntlet schedule that featured top QBs such as Quinn Ewers (Texas), Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss), Joe Milton (Tennessee), Jayden Daniels (LSU), Carson Beck (Georgia), and J.J. McCarthy (Michigan) is incredibly noteworthy for just how efficient he was in coverage.

Kool-Aid McKinstry 2023 Stats Category McKinstry PFF Grade 88.0 Coverage Snaps 435 Targets 36 Receptions 16 Interceptions 0 Pass Deflections 7

With smooth feet and a well-rounded skill set, McKinstry can handle both press coverage and off-man looks and stick to his assignment without allowing an opportunity at the football. In addition to that ability, the cornerback also does well finding the football, as he had 7 pass deflections on 36 targets, which is a solid percentage rate, and produced 15 in 2022.

McKinstry is also a strong defensive processor. He does well handling his reads and making decisions before the throw is made to increase his chances of limiting a play. Whether it's switching his coverage assignment during the play or baiting a throw, the 5'11" defender consistently showcased great instincts during the play, and that should translate to early success in the NFL.

Weaknesses in McKinstry's Game

The size and playstyle don't mesh well, which could create issues

Against Texas, McKinstry had arguably his worst game, as he struggled to force bigger assignments out toward the sideline and allowed some big receptions as a result. With McKinstry being under six-feet tall, he is going to be a bit smaller on the boundary, so he will need to find a way to match up better with bigger receivers in order to continue his playstyle at the next level.

Additionally, he will be entering the NFL with an injury, as at the NFL Scouting Combine, he ended up not testing due to a Jones fracture in his right foot. He still ran on his pro day (4.47) and likely played most of the season with the injury, but getting fully healthy will likely be the team's main priority for him, which could lead to him missing some valuable offseason time.

Finally, McKinstry had some moments of bad tackling in the open field, again in his game against Texas. When crashing downhill, he looked much better, so the ability is there. But ironing that out will be needed as he enters the league.

Final Thoughts

McKinstry is as underrated as a likely first round pick can be

It's hard to call a player who will probably hear their name on the first night of the draft a 'steal', 'sleeper', or 'underrated', but McKinstry entered the season as one of the top-rated cornerbacks in the class (and was overrated based on his prior film) then put together an outstanding 2023 campaign. Yet, the 21-year-old has been falling down boards consistently, and hasn't received much noise as being one of the first CBs selected on April 25th.

This positional class is no doubt talented, guys like Quinyon Mitchell (Toledo), Nate Wiggins (Clemson), Cooper DeJean (Iowa), and teammate Terrion Arnold (Alabama) all have what it takes to succeed in the NFL. But that lack of supporters for McKinstry as the top defensive back in this class seems strange.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Kool-Aid McKinstry is the definition of a lockdown CB. He allowed only 208 receiving yards allowed all season in 2023 and a 46.5% completion percentage when targeted, per PFF.

For a pro comparison similar to McKinstry, take Quentin Jammer for example, who was a star cornerback for the then San Diego Chargers. While he wasn't necessarily a big interception guy, he found a way to shut down his matchups and limit production by the opposing offense. Despite his great play, Jammer never made a Pro Bowl or got named to an All-Pro team.

McKinstry remains one of the top players in this class, but will likely get picked in the back half of the first round. Expect teams like the Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, or Minnesota Vikings to be in on him in the 20s.

