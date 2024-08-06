Highlights The Kopa Trophy was set up in 2018 by France Football to celebrate the best U21 player in the world.

The voting panel includes former Ballon d'Or winners, not members of the media.

It is open to players worldwide, not just those in European leagues, unlike the Golden Boy Award.

The best teenagers in the world are always looking to push the boundaries of possibility. There used to be a time when they would take time to adapt to the rigours of professional football, but now even 16-year-olds are thriving under immense pressure. Every year, this is celebrated in the form of the Kopa Trophy.

It is awarded to the best footballer of the year under the age of 21. Named after former France national football team midfielder Raymond Kopa, the winner of the prestigious award is selected by former Ballon d’Or recipients and given at the annual France Football ceremony along with the Ballon d’Or award.

We have outlined everything you need to know about the award ahead of the ceremony in October. From its brief history, process to determining the winner and difference to the world-famous Golden Ball, the competition is now one of the most prestigious in the world. It signifies success for any youngster around the world — and naturally leads to the best clubs in the world looking to secure their signature.

History of the Kopa Trophy

It was set up in 2018

France Football has long held a monopoly over individual awards at the top of the professional game. Creating the Ballon d'Or, which is widely considered the most prestigious individual trophy, was not enough for them though. Rival awards are also going to create jealousy, with Italian magazine Tuttosport holding the power when celebrating the success of younger footballers.

They have been running the Golden Boy award since 2003, which is the main dream for any up-and-coming talent looking to break onto the main stage. However, to challenge this, France Football decided to add a new honour to their ceremony alongside the Ballon d'Or. They created the Kopa Trophy in 2018 due to this. This was despite France Football being a member of the voting panel for the Golden Boy.

In its brief history, the award has witnessed some of the best players in the world taste glory. However, just like with every form of life, celebrations were postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. It means that only five people have won it since 2018, but it's added a new sense of excitement when watching the Ballon d'Or ceremony each year.

Process to Determine Winner

Ballon d'Or winners vote

The voting system surrounding the Ballon d'Or is always full of controversy. Some believe it's always biased, with members of the media voting to decide who is crowned as one of the most talented players in the world. It often goes to forwards, who take all the limelight and score the deciding goals, instead of workhorses and the best defenders around the globe, who are always just as important.

However, with the Kopa Trophy, it is less controversial. The voting panel is made up of former Ballon d'Or winners, so anyone who has claimed the award can vote to decide the best U21 player in the world. As part of this, they choose three players. Their number one pick receives five points, second place earns three points, and third place secures just one point. These points are then added up, letting them crown the footballer who secures the most overall points. It can not get much more simple than that.

Difference to the Golden Ball

Players from around the world are eligible

There's one major difference with the Kopa Trophy compared to the famous Golden Ball. Most notably, the Kopa Trophy is open to top players outside the UEFA leagues, unlike the Golden Boy Award which is European-based only. This means that any players plying their trade in Brazil, such as Endrick and Estevao Willian, are eligible.

It continues to promote the sport's fairness, instead of continuing the tradition of European clubs have priority. Naturally, the best clubs in the world still ply their trade in Europe, so every winner of the Kopa Trophy so far has been from the continent. It is bound to change eventually.

Winners of the Kopa Trophy

Only five players have won it

Close

Since 2018, five players have tasted Kopa Trophy glory. Kylian Mbappe, who has just moved to Real Madrid and is one of the greatest French players of all time, won the inaugural trophy comfortably in 2018 after shining for Paris Saint-Germain. He finished on 110 points, whilst Christian Pulisic in second picked up just 31. Talk about dominance.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kylian Mbappe scored 21 goals and picked up 16 assists in 46 matches during the 2017/18 season, helping him win the Kopa Trophy.

A year later, defender Matthijs de Ligt secured the award after guiding Ajax to the Champions League semi-finals as captain. He moved to Juventus after that success, and he pipped Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho to the trophy by just nine points, with Joao Felix just a further eight points behind.

Meanwhile, in the following three years, Jamal Musiala has proved to be one of the unluckiest players in the world. In 2021, Pedri won it with more than double the points of Jude Bellingham. Gavi, who has the biggest release clause in football, narrowly tasted victory in 2022 with 59 points, eight ahead of Eduardo Camavinga, with Musiala a further four back.

Finally, the German superstar moved up a place in 2023 to second, but he was still pipped to glory by one of the best midfielders in the world — Bellingham. The Birmingham City prodigy finished on 90 points — more than double Musiala. Every Kopa Trophy has currently gone on to have a successful career, highlighting how former Ballon d'Or winners clearly have a good eye for talent.