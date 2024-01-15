Highlights Aston Villa are closing in on the signing of Kosta Nedeljkovic, an 18-year-old right-back from Red Star Belgrade.

Villa's progress under Unai Emery has made them an attractive destination for young talents across Europe.

Nedeljkovic is expected to remain with Red Star for the rest of the season before joining Villa in the summer.

Aston Villa are closing in on the signing of teenage right-back Kosta Nedeljkovic, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided all the details on the transfer exclusively to GIVEMESPORT.

Unai Emery's influence has been pivotal in the remarkable transformation of the Villans, shifting them from a team struggling to retain their place in the Premier League to one actively contending for European positions. With Villa's ongoing progress, Emery and his recruitment team are set to explore a new player market, establishing the club as an appealing destination for numerous talents across Europe.

Although their current squad has them fighting at the top of the Premier League, the Midlands outfit will now have to plan for the future, targeting young, up-and-coming talent who might not necessarily have an impact immediately. Nedeljkovic would certainly fall into that category, and it appears that Villa are now pushing to secure his signature.

Villa pushing for Kosta Nedeljkovic

It's understood that Villa are working on a deal to sign 18-year-old Red Star Belgrade defender Nedeljkovic, with reports suggesting that he could cost in the region of £6.6m. The plan appears to be for the youngster to remain with his current club until the end of the season if a deal is finalised and he will link up with Emery's charges in the summer. Reports have also suggested that Red Star could retain a 12% sell-on clause in the deal.

Kosta Nedeljkovic - 2023/2024 stats - Champions League Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 2 (2) 15th Assists 0 - Key Passes Per Game 0.8 6th Tackles Per Game 1 =9th Interceptions Per Game 0.3 =8th Match rating 6.23 14th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 15/01/2024

Nedeljkovic currently has a contract with Red Star running until 2027, so the Serbian side are in a strong negotiation position when it comes to making a sale. The young defender has been a regular for the side domestically as well as being utilised in the Champions League, despite his age, showing the talent that he possesses.

A temporary move back to Red Star for the remainder of the season would certainly make sense for all parties. Nedeljkovic is unlikely to receive regular game time if he signs on the dotted line for Villa and instantly links up with Emery's squad so continuing to gain valuable experience and develop with Red Star appears to be the best option for him.

When analysing the young right-back, Football Transfers have suggested that he plays a similar role to Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, which is likely to excite the supporters at Villa Park. However, they may have to be a little patient before seeing him in action if a deal is completed.

Related Aston Villa interest in signing Jeremie Frimpong in January is 'genuine' Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong, but it could be a difficult deal to get over the line.

Fabrizio Romano - Nedeljkovic deal close to completion

Romano has suggested that Villa are close to completing the signing of Nedeljkovic, who is expected to remain with Red Star for the rest of the season. The Italian journalist adds that the Midlands outfit are looking at signings for the future at the moment, with Nedeljkovic being one of them. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said...

"Yes, they are looking at some future signings, so Kosta Nedeljkovic will happen. From what I'm hearing it is just about the final details. The fee is not going to be €9m that I saw from some of the stories in the media but I'm told that it's way less than this and the player will stay in Serbia till the end of the season and then join the club next summer. But yes, the deal is almost done and it's just about the final details on the sell-on clause."

Villa targeting Paulo Dybala

Although there may be an emphasis on signing young talent at Villa Park, we could see Emery and his recruitment team target players for the here and now. The Midlands club will want to ensure they finish in the Champions League places after their impressive start to the season.

According to reports in Italy, Villa have contacted the representatives of Roma forward Paulo Dybala, who could be available in the January window. Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that it would be a sensational signing from the Villans, but they must be wary of his fitness issues.