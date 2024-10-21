If it wasn't already clear how wide the gap was between professional football and non-league, it is now after former AS Roma defender Kostas Manolas made his debut for Greek fourth tier club Pannaxiakos. Having shone on the grandest stage of the sport, the 33-year-old made the surprising decision to drop down divisions in Greece and it's safe to say he got off to the best possible start with his brand-new team.

Despite spending the majority of his career as a defender, Manolas dominated during his debut and scored a ridiculous five goals in just 34 minutes as his side ran riot with a 12-1 victory. The performance showed just how good he still is at 33 years old and if his first game is anything to go by, he's going to be a force to be reckoned with in the fourth division.

Manolas Dominated on His Debut

He thrived while playing out of position

Despite making a name for himself as a defender, Manolas first game for Pannaxiakos saw him played out of position. Instead, he played up front for the team and certainly made the most of that chance. Having started the game, the 33-year-old scored five goals and even recorded an assist in just 34 minutes.

It was a scintillating display from the veteran and showed just how big a talent his new club has on their hands. He could have scored more, but was subbed out of the game just one minute after his fifth strike. He wasn't the only one to thrive during the match against Marpissaikos, though, with his team running riot in a 12-1 victory over their league opponents.

Kostas Manolas' Career

He became a star at Roma

Despite now plying his trade in the fourth division of Greek football, Manolas spent the majority of his career playing among the elite in Europe. After first making a name for himself at AEK Athens, he made the switch to Olympiacos. It was with the Red-Whites that he got his first chance to show what he could do in the Champions League and it wasn't long before some of the biggest clubs in world football were taking notice of the defender.

While there were rumours that the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United were interested in Manolas, he ultimately decided to join Roma in 2014 and made the jump from Greece to Italy. He took to life in Serie A like a duck to water and thrived with the Rome-based side. According to the man himself, he received an offer from Juventus, the best team in the country, but chose Roma instead and that decision was vindicated by his form at the club.

He went on to spend five years with Roma, playing over 200 times for the club, but his highlight has to be his iconic Champions League goal that helped his side eliminate Barcelona from the competition. Manolas departed in 2019, but left a lasting impression during his time in Rome. He went on to be named in the club's team of the decade for the 2010s via a fan vote.

Manolas' Later Years

He's played for five teams in five years

After thriving in Rome, Napoli spent close to €35m on Manolas and he joined the club in 2019. He joined a very impressive side that went on to win the Coppa Italia during his first season with them. It was the only bit of silverware that the defender won during his tenure in Italy. After three years with the club and 75 appearances, the former Greek international fell out of favour in Naples and rejoined Olympiacos.

His second stint with the team wasn't quite the success his first spell was and he spent just two seasons with them. He was limited to just 22 appearances across the tenure and then moved to the UAE Pro League where he joined Sharjah. After less than two years with the team, he moved back to Italy and joined Salernitana in Serie A.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kostas Manolas has won nine trophies throughout his career

He moved to the club in the second half of the 2023/24 campaign, but after just eight appearances he was once again on the move in the summer. In a surprising twist, Manolas joined Pannaxiakos in the fourth tier of Greek football. It marked a return to the club that the defender spent most of his youth career with and it's gotten off to a solid start.

