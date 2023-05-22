Roberto Firmino played his final match at Anfield against Aston Villa on Saturday and his 89th-minute equaliser may have been his final Liverpool goal.

One Liverpool star, in particular, was pictured visibly upset and distressed about his teammates’ departure.

Following their 1-1 draw with high-flying Villa, they re-emerged to give the departing quartet of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, and Firmino a guard of honour.

It was the latter, however, who received the loudest ovation from the home faithful.

Firmino has etched himself as a fan favourite among the supporters during his eight-year stint and his goal that has kept his club’s Champions League hopes alive is one of the prime reasons why.

All four players were presented with a framed picture by former Red Kenny Dalglish as a token of gratitude for their service.

Kostas Tsimikas found himself unable to hold himself back as the tears fled, and his reaction has led to speculation over the 27-year-old’s future.

Could Kostas Tsimikas be set for a shock move away from Anfield?

While many assume his tears were prompted by the departure of his teammates, some sharper-eyed viewers believe this will also be his final Anfield outing.

That’s as a Liverpool player, mind.

Tsimikas has consistently played second fiddle to Klopp’s reliable first-choice left-back Andy Robertson but has impressed when he’s featured.

This campaign, the Greece international has racked up six assists over 27 appearances but may seek more regular game time this summer.

Now, with Klopp’s system change pleasantly underway, opportunities have been further limited.

Whether Tsimikas will join the long list of Merseyside-based summer departures remains to be seen, but his latest comments hint that he’s unhappy with his lack of senior action.

“This is very difficult for me because many times I come here happy, full, ready to give everything. I go out on the field, I give everything and in the end, I don’t play and that’s not easy,” Tsimikas told Greek outlet Gazzetta.

“I understand, we are 22 players, we can’t all play. It’s very difficult and people can’t understand it, because people only see how much money a footballer gets, what a life he leads and all this.

“For me, this is the most difficult, at times you have to come to terms with some situations that make you feel very disadvantaged. You ask yourself ‘What do I need to do more of? What do I need to improve on? Am I not good?’. And that’s how the problems start.”

In times of need, the defender has offered a solid solution for the Reds and rarely looks out of place in Robertson’s absence.

But the former has been crucial to Klopp’s Liverpool, and it would take some doing to dislodge him from the German tactician’s plans.