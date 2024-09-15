Rangers' slow start to their 2024/25 season has seen them slip away in the Scottish Premiership title race already - and Ibrox hero Kris Boyd has slated his former club, claiming that Philippe Clement and his side have 'pressed the self-destruct button' after a less-than-desirable start to the season.

Rangers drew away to Hearts on the opening day of the season in a performance that didn't show much promise, and whilst wins over Ross County and Motherwell at Hampden Park - which is being used in place of their home ground for the time being - saw them remain unbeaten, a sour 3-0 loss away at local rivals Celtic sees the Gers already eight points off the summit of the league, prior to their result away at Dundee United on Sunday afternoon.

Boyd: Rangers Have 'Fallen Off a Cliff'

The Light Blues haven't had a great start to proceedings this summer

The 0-0 draw at Hearts saw Rangers draw just three shots on target throughout the game, whilst Hearts had some genuine chances to win the game in the capital - and though they beat Motherwell and Ross County at the national ground, the 3-0 drubbing at Parkhead was comprehensive.

Even a win would mean that they'd still be five points behind Celtic and Aberdeen, who have also had a perfect start to the campaign - and Boyd believes that his former club have 'fallen off a cliff'.

Speaking prior to kick-off on Sky Sports' coverage of Rangers' trip to Tannadice, Light Blues hero Boyd couldn't hide his disappointment at events that had unfolded around the club in recent weeks - stating that the Glaswegian giants have 'fallen off a cliff'. He said on Sunday morning, via BBC Sport: