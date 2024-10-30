Rangers legend Kris Boyd has dubbed the Light Blues' trip to Aberdeen on Wednesday evening as a game they 'cannot afford to lose' in the Scottish Premiership title race - with any shortcoming against the Dons putting them nine points behind in the league.

Rangers have won just six of their opening nine league games, already six points behind rivals Celtic and surprise package Aberdeen in the table, and that has seen manager Philippe Clement come under pressure in his job. A couple of wins last week eased the pressure slightly, though a sustained run of victories will be the only way to breed confidence at Ibrox - and Boyd believes that whilst Rangers may not win, they cannot lose on the east coast.

Boyd: 'Everything Is a Fight' at Rangers at Present

A loss could be catastrophic for their title hopes

Speaking on Sky Sports ahead of the huge clash in the Granite City, Boyd did not sound confident that Rangers would secure a point against Jimmy Thelin's men.

Rangers' Scottish Premiership statistics - Divisional squad ranking Stats Output Divisional rank Goals scored 14 =3rd Goals conceded 6 2nd Shots taken per game 15.3 2nd Shots conceded per game 10.3 2nd Wins 6 3rd xG 18.38 2nd

The Rangers hero stated that that the club 'definitely' could not afford to lose against the Dons, simply claiming that their season has not been good enough. He said:

"This fixture in terms of Scottish football is huge anyway, but Aberdeen have decided to turn up this season so there's even more of a spotlight on tonight. I'm sure Aberdeen fans will be turning up expecting to win the game, they've started the season really well especially at home, [whilst] Rangers have been poor on the road and have scored one goal away from home. "They'll have to find a way to change that tonight to get three points. It's not been good enough from Rangers, and tonight gives them the opportunity to turn the corner and see where it takes them. "Looking at Rangers right now, it's all huff and puff, they're never really in charge of a game. The weekend there, they beat St Mirren, but you'd expect Rangers to win those games comfortably. "Everything is a fight right now, and they will need that tonight because there's one thing - Aberdeen will be up for it and will make it very difficult for Rangers as they always do when they go to Pittodrie. "It wouldn't be surprised if Aberdeen were to win tonight because of the way they've been performing. As I said, at home, and Rangers away from home, the contrast in both clubs is alarming. For me, it's definitely one that Rangers can't afford to lose, that's for sure."

Rangers Must Change Bad Trophy Habits

A real lack of success in the past decade means trophies are barren

Rangers have not won the Scottish Premiership for three seasons, and on current form, it looks as though they won't be able to do so again unless something drastically changes.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Philippe Clement's men have won 40 games from 59 in his time in charge at Ibrox.

Since returning to the top-flight in 2016, Rangers have only won three major trophies in that time - the top-flight, Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup once apiece - and something must give if they are to change the tide from Celtic's dominance, in which Brendan Rodgers' men have won 19 titles in that time frame.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 30-10-24.