Rangers legend Kris Boyd has chastised his former team for dropping yet more points away from home in the Scottish Premiership - squandering a 2-0 lead and a 3-2 advantage to draw 3-3 away at Hibernian on Sunday afternoon.

Hamza Igamane's quickfire double saw the Gers race into a healthy position, though Martin Boyle's strike just after the half-hour saw the deficit reduced. A dubious penalty decision saw the side from the capital equalise via Boyle on the hour, with Rangers retreating from their comfortable position. Although Igamane completed a perfect hat-trick, they still squandered the win in Leith when Rocky Bushiri caught goalkeeper Liam Kelly in no man's land to head home from a corner.

Boyd: 'Terrible' Rangers Away Form Puts Pressure on Clement

The Belgian's credentials from Thursday have since been destroyed

It appeared as though Philippe Clement's men had turned a corner after beating Celtic 3-0 in the Old Firm Derby on Thursday, but their away form continues to hamper them.

Rangers' Scottish Premiership statistics - Division squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 12 2nd Losses 4 =2nd Goals scored 37 2nd Goals conceded 16 2nd

And Boyd didn't hold his punches by describing their results on the road as 'terrible', with pressure adding on the Belgian after another poor result. He said on Sky Sports after the game:

"You look at Rangers in terms of that physicality we spoke about before the game, and it was glaring again today. It's now 12 points from a possible 30 away from home, and you gloss over it. "I said it after the game on Thursday, their away form is terrible and it has to get better, there is no getting away from it. "And the pressure is going to come back on Philippe Clement now, because you're 2-0 up, cruising, and for whatever reason, you decide to take a step back and allow Hibs back into the game. And the longer that game went on, you felt there was only going to be one winner. "If it wasn't for [Hamza] Igamane and three great finishes, especially that third one, you wonder where Rangers would have been."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rangers have scored just 12 goals away from home in the Scottish Premiership this season.

The result puts Rangers 10 points behind their Glaswegian rivals in the race for the title, though Brendan Rodgers' side have the chance to make that 13 with a win at home over St Mirren on Sunday afternoon - which would effectively render their derby day win as irrelevant in terms of league position.

