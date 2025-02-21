A two-time Scottish top-flight winner, there were few players who could come close to Kris Boyd during his years at Rangers.

In fact, no other player could really match his relentless goal-scoring exploits at all in Scotland. Boyd is firmly atop the list of all-time leading goalscorers in Scottish football with a remarkable 217 to his name. He is a firm legend, and Gers' fans fondly remember his five years of service at Ibrox.

Now a pundit, Boyd's opinions carry plenty of weight, given his achievements and connection to Rangers. That said, he was once asked to name his "dream" eleven of former Rangers teammates, and he had some interesting options to choose from.

Allan McGregor

Goalkeeper

A graduate of the Rangers youth academy, McGregor was a mainstay between the sticks for two separate spells both at the start and end of his career. He amassed in the region of 500 appearances for the club, winning four Scottish league titles and numerous other trophies.

Boyd remains a big fan of McGregor's work, going as far as to label the Scotsman as his country's greatest ever shot-stopper:

"As someone who has shared a dressing room with him for club and country, the biggest compliment I can pay him is that he is Simply The Best. "For me, he’s the greatest goalie Scotland has ever produced. "Maybe I’m a little biased, but having witnessed first hand his extraordinary talent, I’m very comfortable with my call."

Allan McGregor's Stats at Rangers Appearances 497 Goals 0 Time at Rangers 2001-2012, 2018-2023

Carlos Cuellar

Centre-back

Cuellar only had a short stint in Glasgow alongside Boyd - he joined in 2007 and only spent a single season at the club, before Premier League outfit Aston Villa triggered his release clause in 2008.

Nonetheless, his spell is well-remembered in the history books. His 65 appearances in a single season remains a club record and Cuellar's performances helped Rangers to a domestic cup double, as well as a deep run into the finals of the 2007/08 UEFA Cup. To reward his astounding contributions, he was also credited as the Scottish Premier League Player of the Year for the only season in which he was in the competition.

Carlos Cuellar's Stats at Rangers Appearances 62 Goals 4 Time at Rangers 2007-2008

David Weir

Centre-back

Weir arrived at Rangers at the tail end of his career when he was in his late 30s, but that didn't stop him from leaving a strong impression on fans. He remained at the club until age 41, making over 200 appearances in just under five years.

A spirited leader, Weir bore the captain's armband for several seasons too, and his former teammate Boyd heaped praise on this particular quality of the Scotsman:

"When you see someone who is as old as the coaches still playing, you can only dream of being there yourself one day. He is a leader and everybody looks up to him."

David Weir's Stats at Rangers Appearances 224 Goals 5 Time at Rangers 2007-2012

Madjid Bougherra

Centre-back

Brought in to replace star defender Cuellar after the Spaniard's departure in 2008, the expectations were heavy on Bougherra's shoulders. Ultimately, though, he delivered well, winning the Scottish Premiership and the Scottish Cup double in his first season in Glasgow. In total, he made over 100 appearances in Rangers colours, playing a key role in the team's three-peat between 2008 and 2011.

Boyd featured alongside Bougherra for two of those league title victories. The former notched countless goals at the front while the latter tidied up at the back, and the pair helped the club to an impressive six domestic honours in a two-year period.

Madjid Bougherra's Stats at Rangers Appearances 110 Goals 5 Time at Rangers 2008-2011

Steven Davis

Right Midfielder