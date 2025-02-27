Rangers faced Kilmarnock on Wednesday evening in Barry Ferguson's first game as interim boss, turning an early 2-0 deficit into a 4-2 win in Ayrshire - but it's his opposite number in Derek McInnes who has been touted to move to Ibrox, with Kris Boyd stating that he will be 'considered' for the role.

Rangers sacked Philippe Clement on Sunday evening after yet another loss in the Scottish Premiership, coming unstuck against St Mirren to remain 13 points behind local rivals Celtic in the title race after they had lost to Hibs earlier that day.

Derek McInnes 'Will be Considered' for Rangers Role

The Scottish boss has extensive experience in the Scottish Premiership

The Gers have already been dumped out of the Scottish Cup at home to minnows Queen's Park, and alongside losing to the Hoops in the League Cup final, it means that the Europa League is their only chance of success in any competition this season.

Derek McInnes's managerial statistics - record by club Club Games managed Win percentage (%) St Johnstone 177 40.11 Bristol City 63 26.98 Aberdeen 378 53.44 Kilmarnock 149 38.26

Ferguson will have to try to navigate that, with Fenerbahce coming up shortly in the European competition - but in the long-term, a new manager will be sought-after. McInnes has been touted for the role, and Gers legend Boyd has stated that the former Aberdeen boss will certainly be considered for what he's done in his previous two roles, having been called 'exceptional' by a fellow manager earlier in the season.

Speaking on Sky Sports on their coverage of Kilmarnock vs Rangers, Boyd said [via Ibrox News]:

“I think he will be [considered], given the job he’s done at Aberdeen and now Kilmarnock. That might be on the horizon for Derek."

Steven Gerrard has been touted for a move back to the club after his successful spell in Scotland saw them win the top-flight title - their only one so far since they were demoted to the fourth-tier in 2012.

Russell Martin, who was sacked by Southampton after winning just one game in 15 in the Premier League, has also been linked with a move back to Ibrox after he played for Rangers back in 2018 - though Ferguson's appointment means that the club could look to bide their time before announcing a replacement for the sacked Belgian in the off-season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Derek McInnes made 52 appearances for Rangers, scoring four goals.

Rangers have only won three domestic trophies from a possible 26 opportunities since their return to the top-flight in 2016, and Celtic eventually wrapping the league up will make that 27. To make matters worse, their Glaswegian neighbours will have taken 21 of the 27 trophies by that time, with the potential to have won 22 if they lift the Scottish Cup.

Whoever the new manager is will need to close that gap over the coming years - and McInnes' victory in the 2014 League Cup has shown that he has some form of title credentials.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-02-25.

