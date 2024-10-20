Kris Boyd labelled Rangers as 'hopers' and 'miles off it' after they blew a huge chance to make ground on the top two in the Scottish Premiership with a 1-0 defeat away to Kilmarnock.

With both Celtic and Aberdeen both dropping points in their 2-2 draw at Parkhead on Saturday, which ended their perfect starts to the league campaign, it gave Rangers a huge chance to make ground on the runaway top two if they could snatch a win against Derek McInnes' men. However, they failed to create many clear-cut chances, and that was punished in the 87th minute when Marley Watkins latched onto a long ball to fire past Jack Butland via a John Souttar deflection, which puts Philippe Clement's side six points behind both Celtic and Aberdeen in the title race.

Boyd: Rangers Plan 'Isn't Working' as Ibrox Side 'Miles Off It'

The former Ibrox striker feels he continues to repeat himself

Speaking on Sky Sports' coverage of the game, Boyd was seething over Rangers' performance in Ayrshire as they now sit six points behind Celtic, with a goal difference that sees them a huge 14 worse off.

Rangers' Premiership statistics - Divisional ranking, 2024/25 Stats Output Squad rank Wins 5 3rd Shots taken per game 15.3 2nd Shots against per game 10.6 2nd xG 15.35 2nd Possession (%) 63.9 2nd

The former Scotland striker said:

"Some of the players put more effort and intensity into the clap at the end to say sorry to the fans. Once again, people will think you're a broken record and you keep going on, but it's not been good enough. "You might be winning games of football but Rangers never dominate any game. There's no intensity in their play, there's no sharpness, they don't create anything - it's more hope that they are going to score a goal. "The substitutions don't impact games, they're miles off it. And everyone will think 'here he goes again, he's having another rant', but it's the truth. The sooner people realise that this isn't working, the better. "You got a lifeline yesterday [with Celtic and Aberdeen dropping points], so there's a chance to get yourselves back in a title race. But it's not a surprise, that result today."

The result leaves the Light Blues six adrift, with just five wins from their opening eight games in the league - and with tough games coming up in the Europa League, the Premiership and the Scottish League Cup, life could be about to become much tougher for Clement.

Related Philippe Clement on the Brink at Rangers, Players are Turning on Him The Belgian tactician has fallen under scrutiny after a 4-1 home loss to Lyon in the Europa League.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 20-10-24.