Highlights Utah's Kris Dunn and Houston's Jabari Smith Jr. were suspended after a fight during a game.

Smith Jr. received a one-game suspension, while Dunn got two games; both are without pay.

Both players play key role players for their teams, but have not helped playoff chances.

Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn and Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. have each been suspended following an altercation which came during Saturday night’s game.

The fight broke out five seconds into the second quarter, when the Rockets were up by a score of 47-21 at the time. Both Dunn and Smith Jr. got tangled up while the ball was being brought up the court, which led to the physical altercation.

Players on both sides as well as the officials involved themselves in the group scuffle to try and break it up. Dunn and Smith Jr. exchanged punches, but none appeared to land. The Rockets would end up taking the game by a blowout score of 147-119.

“[We] exchanged a couple words, a couple pushes and the next thing you know, we're ejected. For me, I take responsibility for my actions and whatever the league decides for me, I have to respect that.” —Kris Dunn on the exchange and potential punishment

Punishments Assessed

Suspensions were handed out on Sunday night for both parties

The following evening, punishments were assessed. Smith Jr. was assessed a one game suspension, while Dunn received a two game suspension. Dunn appeared to initiate the fight and throw the first punch, so his was longer than Smith Jr’s. Both suspensions will be without pay.

Dunn’s suspension will begin on Monday when the Jazz face the Dallas Mavericks. He will also miss the following game against the San Antonio Spurs, which will be on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Smith Jr. will miss the Rockets’ game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. Smith Jr. refused to speak with reporters following the game.

Role Players

Both Dunn and Smith Jr. have been role players for their respective teams this season

The second-year rookie has averaged 13.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game this season with the Rockets. In response to the punishment, Smith Jr. published a post on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, simply reading “Lol.”

Meanwhile, Dunn has put up 5.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per game this season off the bench. While those stats do not exactly fly off the page, Dunn has been an excellent defender for the Jazz this season, averaging over a steal per game.

Both of these players have not aided in their respective teams’ playoff chances, however. The Rockets currently sit at 35-35 and 11th in the Western Conference, while the Jazz sit behind them at 29-42 and 12th in the West. Saturday’s loss to the Rockets marked Utah’s sixth straight.