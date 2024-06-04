Highlights Healthy Porziņģis is a match-up nightmare for the Mavericks based on his unique skill set.

The Celtics pose a huge threat to the Mavericks with a return of Porziņģis for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

History shows the team with the best player usually wins, making Porziņģis' health a determining factor in the series.

As Game 1 of the NBA Finals approaches, one of the bigger questions surrounding each team has been the health of All-Star big man, Kristaps Porziņģis.

Though the Boston Celtics have experienced success without him so far, they will need their stretch-center back in full form to truly contend with the Dallas Mavericks.

Having played for the Mavericks previously, bad blood aside, they are fully aware of what Porziņģis is capable of. Between the two teams, he is by far the biggest x-factor, and his health could very well determine the outcome of the series.

A Match-up Nightmare for the Mavs

A healthy Porziņģis can reveal the holes in this Mavericks team

According to The Athletic’s NBA insider Shams Charania, Porziņģis is healthy and ready to go for Game 1, and the Celtics pose a huge threat to the Mavericks because of it.

A lot of the Mavericks’ success has been rooted in their defense and superior physicality in the paint. In previous rounds, they had the luxury of helping off inferior offensive threats and clogging the paint on defense, while running high pick-and-rolls on the offense.

The brunt of the Mavericks’ offense, outside of Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving, is generated from said pick-and-rolls, attacking mismatches and utilizing the mobility of their bigs as a threat around the rim.

Against the Celtics, especially with a healthy Porziņģis, the Mavericks will be challenged quite a bit, and they will have to make adjustments on both ends of the floor if they want to truly compete.

After all, history shows that the team with the best player usually wins in the end, and they do have that in their favor, but if the Celtics capitalize on Porziņģis’ unique skill set, the series is theirs to lose.

Not only does Porziņģis stretch the floor in a way that most opposing centers do not, he is an excellent rim protector, and coupling those skills with elite defensive versatility around him, the Mavericks may have their work cut out for them.

On the other hand, Porziņģis has been sidelined since April 29th, and only recently began scrimmaging, let alone any other high-intensity basketball activities.

Along with his health, he didn’t end the season on the best note shooting-wise. His efficiency from three fluctuated a lot throughout the season, and he began to shy away from taking them because of it.

Porziņģis' Shooting by Month Month GP 3PA 3P% October 3 5.7 47.1 November 12 4.8 28.1 December 8 6.3 32.0 January 11 4.5 44.9 February 9 4.8 41.9 March 9 6.8 34.4 April 5 3.2 56.3

It would be foolish to expect him to return and perform like the unicorn we know and love, but even a fraction of what he does is enough to set them over the top.

Now, whether that fraction is closer to 100% or 0% has yet to be determined, and the only way to find out is on the court. The two are set to face off on Thursday evening at 8:30 PM ET.