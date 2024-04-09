Highlights Kristpas Porziņģis was named NBA's Eastern Conference Player of the Week after leading the Boston Celtics to a 4-0 record.

Porziņģis enhances the Celtics with a strong offense and versatile defense, which is crucial to their NBA-best record.

The Celtics are considered favorites to win the NBA Finals, aiming to secure Banner No. 18, which would be an NBA record.

During his first season with the Boston Celtics, big man Kristaps Porziņģis has done everything expected of him and then some. To cap off a successful first season in Boston, the NBA has named Porziņģis Week 24's Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

In that time, Porziņģis and the Celtics went 4-0. The Latvian native averaged 19.8 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks per game during that stretch. Although his last week was impressive, Porziņģis has made his impact felt all season long. In 56 games played this season, the 28-year-old is averaging 20.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game. Furthermore, he is shooting a career-high 51.8 percent from the field, including 37.5 percent from beyond the arc.

In large part due to Porziņģis' contributions, the Celtics are 62-16 and have already clinched the best record in the NBA. After Sunday's victory against the Portland Trail Blazers, the big man expressed his excitement to play in the playoffs this season.

"I'm really excited. I mean, last year I was sitting back home in Latvia just following the results and watching the games and stuff and I'm thinking to myself, like, of course it's nice to finish the season early and all, but like, there's nothing else to do. Like what is there better to do than play basketball right now? Nothing."

Porziņģis' All-Around Game Has Been a Huge Boost

Porziņģis has been impressive in every aspect of the game this season

When Boston traded for Porziņģis last offseason, there were expectations that he would add a new dynamic to the Celtics' offensive game. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are two of the best scorers in the NBA, but throughout their career together, they lacked a truly reliable big man who could score in the post.

On paper, this would help open up new areas of "the Jays" game on offense and allow a third scorer to take some of the load off for them. This season, Porziņģis has done exactly that.

Kristaps Porzingis' Post-Up Stats Points Per Possessions FG% Score Frequency% 1.3 points 62.3% 63.8%

Furthermore, although he is Boston's third-highest scorer this season, Porziņģis is providing much more than just good offense to the team. As the season winds down, the Celtics currently have the second-best Team Defensive Rating in the league, only trailing the Minnesota Timberwolves.

What makes Porziņģis so useful in Boston's defensive scheme is his versatility. He can defend in the paint, down low in the post, and even in the perimeter if needed. Additionally, Porziņģis has a great ability to contest or even outright block shots from any distance. The big man is especially unique as he can guard any position on the court.

During the preseason, head coach Joe Mazzulla praised Porziņģis' defense and explained what makes him so important to the team.

“He studies tendencies; he knows how to take things away, so we need him to be dynamic defensively. There are times where he has to guard the five. There are times when we’re gonna switch. And there are times when we’re gonna let him roam...So, continuing to get comfortable in our system and how we operate and take ownership of it and communicate, from day one to now, I think he’s really picked it up defensively.”

Celtics Can Finally Bring Home Banner No. 18 This Season

Boston has not won an NBA championship since the 2007-08 season

With less than a week remaining in the season, the Celtics (+170) are the betting favorites to win the NBA Finals this season. The reigning champion Denver Nuggets (+360) have the second-highest odds.

Additionally, the Milwaukee Bucks (+800) hold the second-best odds among Eastern Conference teams. As the team with the best record in the league, it is no surprise Boston is the betting favorite to win it all.

They have dominated all season and have one of the deepest teams in the league. The Celtics have come close to adding another trophy to the collection since 2008 many times. However, this team has a chance to truly do something great and get over the hump once and for all.

All odds courtesy of FanDuel.