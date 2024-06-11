Highlights Kristaps Porziņģis returned for the NBA Finals but suffered a torn medial retinaculum in Game 2.

Porziņģis' day-to-day status for the Finals may impact the Celtics' performance.

Al Horford's stats don't match Porziņģis' impact on Celtics' success.

Kristaps Porziņģis missed most of the Boston Celtics' run throughout the NBA Playoffs. When the NBA Finals rolled around, the Celtics received a massive boost with his return to the rotation after missing over a month's time of basketball.

Porziņģis looked electric in his return to the lineup, scoring 20 points in 21 minutes off the bench, during a 107-98 blowout of the Dallas Mavericks. He then contributed 12 points in the 105-98 win over Dallas in Game 2.

However, that's where the good news stops for Porziņģis. There was a moment in Game 2 where he appeared to have been hurt. It looks as though the injury concerns that have followed him throughout his career are rearing their ugly head once more. Shams Charania broke the news earlier on Porziņģis' latest setback.

Shams would soon add another update of what the expectations are for the availability of Porziņģis moving forward.

"Celtics say Kristaps Porzingis is day-to-day for the NBA Finals with this "rare injury" that is unrelated to his previous calf strain."

The good news for Porziņģis and the Celtics is that this injury does not appear to be as serious as his last. The day-to-day status would imply optimism about his availability for the rest of this series. However, there is a chance that the initial listing is merely meant to keep the Mavericks guessing when it comes to the game plan for Game 3.

Even if Porziņģis is available, it does not seem as though he will be running at one hundred percent, by any means. That could prove troublesome for the Celtics as this series continues.

The Impact of the Porziņģis Injury

Boston may have a crack in their armor for the Mavericks to exploit

Celtics fans should be encouraged by a video from earlier today that shows Porziņģis walking around with no real, visible signs of discomfort.

However, walking the grounds of the facility and playing an NBA game are two largely different tasks. The latter is much more strenuous for the body.

When available, Porziņģis has been a massive piece of the Celtics' success. Al Horford has done a valiant job as a starter without Porziņģis available, but there is a clear difference in quality between those two players.

Porziņģis vs. Horford: Regular Season Stat Comparison Category Porziņģis Horford PPG 20.1 8.6 RPG 7.2 6.4 BPG 1.9 1.0 FG% 51.6 51.1 3P% 37.5 41.3

Throughout the regular season, Porziņģis was, arguably, the third-most important player to the Celtics' success. When they missed him for the series against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers, the team still looked good and went through both sides with relative ease. However, they did not resemble the dominant juggernaut that they looked like in the regular season.

If Porziņģis is forced to miss games or is forced onto a hard minutes restriction, it could provide an opening for the Mavericks to attack defensively. Horford is a good role player at this point in his career, but he simply does not offer the same value on that end as Porziņģis does when he's healthy.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.