Highlights Kristaps Porziņģis played through injuries in the 2024 playoffs, helping the Boston Celtics win the NBA Championship.

He just underwent successful surgery on his lower leg, which will sideline him for five to six months, and will miss the first part of next season.

The Celtics' depth allows them to potentially thrive until Porziņģis returns as they aim for another title.

The Boston Celtics were able to bash their way to a championship thanks to their incredible talent and ability to stay healthy. The entire core suffered no injuries throughout the entire playoffs, allowing the team to steamroll through opponents — with the exception of one player: Kristaps Porzingis .

Porziņģis played sparingly throughout the 2024 playoffs, mostly at the beginning and end. He missed the second and third rounds due to a rare lower leg injury but returned for Game 2 of the NBA Finals, where he suffered a torn reticulum and dislocated posterior tibialis.

The Celtics still won the championship despite Porziņģis’ injuries, making him an NBA champion.

Now, the team has announced that the Latvian center successfully underwent surgery to repair those issues and that he will be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Celtics Big Man to Miss Start of 2024-25

Boston announced Porziņģis will miss the beginning of its title defense

On June 27, just one day after the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft (which saw the Celtics draft Baylor Scheierman of Creighton 30th overall), the team announced Porziņģis underwent surgery.

With that, Porziņģis will officially be sidelined during the Summer Olympics in Paris, where he was scheduled to play for the Latvian National Team.

However, his timetable to return to the NBA is more important to Boston. The Celtics announced that Porziņģis will be sidelined for at least five to six months before resuming play, meaning that he will be out until at least December or January of this upcoming season.

This would normally be a huge blow to most teams, as Porziņģis would play an ample role in their success. And while he certainly does play a role in the Celtics’ success, the Celtics are such a deep and well-rounded team that they can float (and perhaps even thrive) until Porziņģis returns.

That became evident during this year’s playoffs when they went 12-1 without him.

He Pushed Through When It Mattered Most

Porziņģis played through his injury to help win the 2024 title

Porziņģis played a valuable role in the Celtics’ season and playoffs, which led them to their 18th title in franchise history, breaking a tie with the L.A. Lakers for the most in league history.

That is exactly what the Celtics envisioned when they traded for him last offseason, and it worked to a tee.

“A lot of effort went into all of this and also for myself, just being hurt and trying to push through it. I think (this championship) was the pinnacle of that. My leg is not great, but I gave everything I could to the team and we are the world champs.” — Kristaps Porziņģis on his leg injury

In 57 regular season games, Porziņģis averaged 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 51.6 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three-point range.

In seven playoff games, he averaged just 12.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from three-point range.

Kristaps Porzingis – 2023-24 Stats Splits Category 2023-24 Regular Season 2024 Playoffs GP 57 7 PTS 20.1 12.3 REB 7.2 4.4 AST 2.0 1.1 FG% 51.6 46.7 3PT% 37.5 34.5

Porziņģis admitted that he pushed through the injury as much as he could, contributing as much as possible to his team winning the title. Now, he will recover and attempt to return midway through next season as he and the Celtics gear up and prepare to win another title.