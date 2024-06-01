Highlights Boston Celtics' starting center Kristaps Porzingis is progressing towards a return to the NBA Finals.

The Celtics are hoping for full roster for their Finals series versus the Dallas Mavericks.

A championship can nullify past criticisms on Porzingis.

After missing the past four weeks and 10 total playoff games with a calf strain, Kristaps Porzingis ' status remains up in the air as the NBA Finals inch closer.

Porzingis came over in a trade last year that saw franchise icon Marcus Smart head out of town. He averaged 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game this season. He also shot a career-best 51.6% overall while hitting 37.5 percent of his three-pointers on more than five attempts per game.

Against a talented team like the Dallas Mavericks , the Boston Celtics hope for a full roster entering the Finals.

Porzingis Getting Closer To a Return

No. 8's services will be needed

For the first time since advancing to the NBA Finals earlier this week, Porzingis had some participation during practice. Joe Mazzulla said he's pleased with the center's recovery from a right calf strain.

"He's getting better. He's out there shooting. Went through a couple of drills in practice. So, progressing well and kind of confident where he's at right now." - Joe Mazzulla

Although Porzingis is a key cog at both ends of the court, the Celtics have still been able to go 9-1 without him, dispatching the Miami Heat , Cleveland Cavaliers , and Indiana Pacers to return to the Finals for the second time in three seasons.

While Mazzulla is noncommittal on announcing the 28-year-old’s status for Game 1, Porzingis seems to be progressing well. The big man was seen hitting three-pointers and jogging at times on the court during a shootaround on Friday.

Two days after the Celtics won the Eastern Conference Finals, Porzingis shared an encouraging message for fans regarding his health on X in Latvian.

What's At Stake For Porzingis in These Finals

At the end of his 9th season, a championship would be a full-circle moment for the Latvian

From all the booing that echoed around Barclays Center on Draft night back in 2015, you would have thought the NBA took away the New York Knicks draft pick altogether. Instead, the reaction was in response to the Knicks’ decision to draft Porzingis, who is generally regarded as a 7-foot-3 jump shooter who won’t make much of an impact for his first few seasons.

Though Porzingis didn't reach his huge potential in New York and later in Dallas, he was written off so many times in his career. He dealt with injuries for significant stretches in his career. Many people thought he wouldn't ever be a truly impactful player on a team. All past criticisms of Porzingis can be flushed down the drain if he returns and plays his best basketball with a championship on the line.

His presence alone should force them to play more on the perimeter, which will in turn give Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown space to operate and win their matchups.