Highlights The Boston Celtics lead 2-0 against the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals.

Kristaps Porziņģis' return to the court is important, though not considered a series-changer.

Porziņģis, a great floor spacer and essential piece, is crucial to the Celtics' success in the Finals.

The Boston Celtics have taken a commanding 2-0 lead over the Dallas Mavericks in their pursuit of a historic 18th NBA title.

The return of Kristaps Porzingis to the fold has been a welcome one for the C’s, but league insider Mark Medina feels his return isn’t entirely ‘series-altering’, though his presence on the court is still important if they are to break NBA history.

Two Wins Away From Title #18

The Celtics are proving why they have been the best team in the NBA all season long

The Boston Celtics have well and truly taken charge of the NBA Finals, in which they hold a 2-0 lead over Luka Dončić , Kyrie Irving and the Mavericks.

Game 1 saw Jayson Tatum , Jaylen Brown and co make Finals history when they led the Mavericks by 17 points after just the first quarter. They did lead by as much as 29 points, but Dallas rallied back, though the gap proved too much to close, and would go on to lose by 18 points, despite a 30 point 10 rebound outing by Dončić.

Furthermore, while Brown was Boston’s leading scorer in Game 1 with 22 points, along with six rebounds, two assists, three steals and three blocks, it was Porziņģis who, deservedly, garnered all the plaudits, notching 20 points in 20 minutes in what was his first outing since April 29 in Game 4 of their first round series against the Miami Heat , where he sustained a calf injury.

Kristaps Porziņģis - Instant Impact in NBA Finals (via On/Off-Court Statistics) Category On-Court Off-Court OFF RTG 118.4 104.8 DEF RTG 90.7 104.8 NET RTG 27.7 0.0 TS% 61.6 54.7 PIE 74.1 49.3

Eighteen of those 20 points were scored in the first half, and in just his first seven minutes, the 7-foot-2 forward shot 4-of-5 for 11 points, while also being active off the glass, grabbing three rounds to go with his two blocked shots, signaling a well-welcomed return to the TD Garden.

In Game 2, it was a narrower affair between the two sides, though the Celtics came out on top once again, and have so far shown that they are thriving under the pressure of these championship expectations, this time winning by a margin of seven points, though this is also partly as a result of Dallas’ poor three-point shooting so far this series, having knocked down only 24.5 percent of their total shots from behind the arc, shooting a woeful 13-for-53.

However, alarm bells began to ring when Porziņģis - who recorded 12 points on 4-for-7 shooting in 23 minutes - appeared to still be dealing with calf issues, seen limping on numerous occasions in the fourth quarter, though in his post-game interviews, he was optimistic over his health going into a crucial game 3 in his old stomping ground.

Porziņģis Is a ‘Net Upgrade’ for the Celtics

Medina feels that across the NBA Finals, Porziņģis will be somewhat partially effective, but due to his health, and having to reacclimatize to the pace and intensity of playoff basketball after a long time away, he will not be a series-altering factor.

However, the journalist does recall conversations he held with assistant coaches from around the league prior to the start of the Finals, where they shared the view that he would be a “net upgrade” for the Celtics, who have looked utterly dominant, even without the ‘Unicorn’ available.

"He’s going to be a limited version of himself.I talked with a few assistant coaches from other teams about the series and some of their initial hunches are that he's going to be a net upgrade. He's going to help the Celtics, because of just how well he has fit in with the team. He's a great floor spacer, great passer, but they do expect that most of the workload is going to fall on Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White.He's an important piece, but nota series-altering piece.”

Seamless Fit in Boston

Shot above 50 FG% for the first time in his career this season

The move that sent Porziņģis to Boston last summer paid dividends to the organization almost on impact, and in his 57 regular season outings for the C's, the Latvian racked up an average of 20.1 points - the third-most on the team behind Tatum (26.9 points) and Brown (23.0), shooting at a career-high 51.6 field goal percentage.

He also averaged 37.5 percent from three, a figure which is in-line with his 36.1 percent career average after his 8 seasons in the league.

He also ranked second on the team in rebounds, averaging 7.2 per contest, again behind Tatum (8.1), though he did lead the team in blocks, averaging 1.9 per game. The next closest teammate was Derrick White, who could muster only an average of 1.2 blocks per outing.

Throughout the Celtics' regular season run to the best record in the NBA, where they finished the campaign with a 64-18 record, becoming the only team to lose fewer than 20 games this season, when Porziņģis was on the court, Boston outscored their opponents by 18.0 points per 100 possessions.

This figure has dropped slightly in his six outings in the post-season so far, whereby Porziņģis' on-court presence has led to the Celtics outscoring their opponents by 11.1 points per 100 possessions.

Kristaps Porziņģis - NBA Finals By the Numbers PPG RPG BPG EFG% +/- 16.0 5.0 2.5 65.0 35

Though as it pertains to the Finals, in particular, the 28-year-old's presence has been instrumental to the Celtics' 2-0 series lead, holding the second-best efficiency on the floor with a positive 27.7 net rating.

So far through the first two games of the series, Porziņģis' has recorded an average of 16.0 points and is the series' sixth-leading scorer, shooting at a mightily efficient 60 percent clip, though he has struggled more from distance, converting only 28.6 percent of his 3.5 shot attempts per game.

What he has lacked in his three-point scoring, he has made up for on the defensive side of the ball, being the series' leading shot blocker, averaging 2.5 per contest, the only player to have surpassed the two-plus block mark.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kristaps Porziņģis had an average 3PT shot distance of 27.11 FT this season, shooting 38%.

Furthermore, he is restricting Dallas to only 39.3 percent shooting overall from the field when he is the primary defender, down 8.6 percent from their 48.0 percent field goal average, using his 7-foot-2 frame to his advantage.

As such, the Celtics will be hoping that Porziņģis will be healthy enough to be ready and raring to go again in Game 3 as they seek to put the series all but out of reach of the Mavericks' hands, which would leave them just one more victory away from that elusive 18th NBA title.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.