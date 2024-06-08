Highlights Kristaps Porzingis likened the reception he received from the Celtics fans in Game 1 to a "WWE-style walk-in."

The raucous and supportive TD Garden crowd helped Porzingis overcome the NBA Finals nerves.

Porzingis gave the Celtics a significant boost in Game 1 upon his return from a lengthy layoff.

Kristaps Porzingis felt like the Head of the Table when he made his NBA Finals debut for the Boston Celtics in their Game 1 win over the Dallas Mavericks. Not only did Porzingis come back from a month-long absence due to injury, he made an emphatic return by exploding out of the gates and setting the tone for what eventually turned into a run-away blowout.

Celtics fans were ecstatic to see Porzingis back on the floor and their energy gave him the much-needed boost to provide a spark for his team. During the NBA Finals media availability on Saturday, the Latvian sounded off on the "WWE-style" walk-in he received from the Boston faithful on Thursday night.

"It was insane, I'm not gonna lie. Just walking in the tunnel, it was kind of like a WWE-style walk-in. I didn't even know it was for me at first." - Kristaps Porzingis

Just like how the Allstate Arena popped for CM Punk's return at Survivor Series 2023 and how Philadelphia exploded for Cody Rhodes when he finally finished the story at Wrestlemania XL, the TD Garden crowd erupted when they saw Porzingis come out of the tunnel ahead of the Celtics' Game 1 clash against the Mavericks.

Porzingis' Return in Game 1

The Latvian gave the Celtics a huge boost as soon as he entered the game

After a long layoff, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla opted to bring Porzingis off the bench in his first game back after 39 days. The decision proved to be effective as the big man gave Boston the spark that essentially kickstarted the drubbing they gave the Mavericks the rest of the way.

Given his extended hiatus, one would think that the jitters would get the best of Porzingis, especially considering this was his first-ever game past the first round — and it's the NBA Finals, no less. But Porzingis revealed that the adrenaline he received from the Celtics crowd helped him get through the nerves.

Porzingis provided instant impact on both ends of the floor from the moment he entered Game 1. He scored 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting and swatted away two shots in the opening quarter alone. He finished the first half with 18 points as Boston took a 63-42 lead into halftime.

Kristaps Porzingis Stats — Game 1 PTS 18 REB 3 BLK 2 FG 7-9 3PT 2-3

Save for a Mavericks' mini-run during the third quarter, the Celtics eventually cruised to the blowout win, and that was in large part due to the boost that Porzingis gave them in the first half.