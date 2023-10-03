Highlights KSI and Anthony Joshua, both successful in their respective fields of boxing and YouTube, have huge fanbases and generate significant revenue for their fights.

Anthony Joshua's planned fight against Deontay Wilder has been delayed due to funding issues, but there is interest in hosting the fight in Las Vegas or London.

KSI has been training hard for his upcoming fight with Tommy Fury, showcasing his skills and power through sparring footage and training exercises.

KSI and Anthony Joshua have become huge names in the sport of boxing for two different reasons, with 'AJ' having made huge strides in the professional heavyweight division, while KSI is looking to conquer the YouTube space. Both fighters are part of the same DAZN stable and are friends, but will be focused on their own separate missions with one thing in common, they both have huge fanbases and are able to generate huge audiences and revenue for their fights.

The pair were brought together in a joint interview to help promote the latter's huge upcoming test against undefeated professional boxer Tommy Fury on August 14 in Manchester, as they both look to compete and win against tough opposition before the end of the year. Fans always want to know new things about both men, and the pair were asked to debate a number of key topics which include the regular question of whom is richer between the two fighters.

Is Anthony Joshua v Deontay Wilder still on?

It was expected that 'AJ would next take on Deontay Wilder after his routine stoppage victory over Robert Helenius with talks having progressed to a stage at which both teams had confirmed they were ready to sign the contracts and seal the showdown. However, interest was pulled from the cash-rich Middle East as a result of restructure in the allocation of funding, with Skills Challenge taking a step back from the promotion of boxing events in the area.

Now Joshua faces a choice whether to pursue alternative options or find a new venue for his clash with Wilder, but Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has suggested there is significant interest from both Las Vegas and London which is being seriously explored.

"That is still very much the plan," Hearn said in an interview with iFL TV. "We’re talking to other sites about that fight in February or March. "We’d agreed, Wilder had agreed. Now, the other plan is, do we fight in December? And that’s something we’ve got to decide, quite honestly, next week because it’s not far away."

'The Nightmare' has been working hard in a several month long training camp in London for his clash with Fury, training with his mentor Alexis Demetriades at the Shootfighters gym in London as he looks to bring a sizable upset. He has drafted in several sparring partners including undefeated professional boxers and fellow Misfits stars such as Idris Virgo as he looks to gain ringcraft experience.

Career stats KSI Tommy Fury Fights 5 9 Wins 4 9 Losses 0 0 Draws 0 0 Height 1.83m 1.83m Weight 70kg 75kg

Footage has emerged from his camp with the first coming in a short clip of his aggressive looking sparring with Virgo as the pair duelled in headguards in what would be a good examination of KSI's credentials. Clips have also emerged of his tough training drills including an exercise which shows off his incredible shape, as he is battered with shots to his physique and is forced to shrug them off.

Finally, the Misfits Boxing champion has been showing off his power on the pads as is accustomed to boxers in general, as he throws his trademark looping overhand right crashing into the target with a thunderous noise. KSI has some big power in the influencer space, and he will be hoping it will translate into a professional fight against Fury alongside his unorthodox style.

KSI and Anthony Joshua discuss their next worth - there is a winner

KSI and Anthony Joshua sat down in a joint interview with their broadcast partner DAZN where they talked all things from Arsenal in the Premier League to a fight with Conor McGregor and Tyson Fury. Naturally in a conversation with two of the highest profile athletes in the sport, a question was asked by the host which prompted a discussion as to how much each fighter was worth.

Joshua naturally asserted himself as the winner refusing to take his hat off and the pair continued their discussion as to their riches. KSI tended to agree but then began to be suggested as near equal given his mega profits from the infamous Prime energy drink and the relaunch of his boxing career, although it seemed unlikely to match the two-time champion.

And we know their net worths, and it is indeed Joshua who is the one who is ahead with Joshua's net worth above the £100 million mark after two huge Saudi Arabia paydays against Usyk and Ruiz. KSI is seemingly much below that with Celebrity Net Worth suggesting he comes in at around £25 million, but this is always on the rise due to his projects in music, boxing and on YouTube.

