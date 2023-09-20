Highlights KSI and Tommy Fury are on the verge of their highly anticipated influencer boxing match, but there is a noticeable contrast between the two fighters. They have already engaged in heated confrontations, even before fight week began.

The stakes are high for both fighters, as a victory could potentially set up a rematch between Fury and YouTuber Jake Paul. Fury has already defeated Paul once, while KSI has a significant amount of experience in the influencer boxing space.

The fight between KSI and Fury will feature six rounds and a catchweight of 183lb. There is a noticeable size difference between the two fighters, with Fury being naturally larger. The event will be sanctioned by the Professional Boxing Association, potentially leading to discrepancies in how the fight is classified.

KSI and Tommy Fury are closing in on their battle for influencer boxing supremacy as they prepare to touch gloves, but there still remains a frightening contrast between the pair just one month from fight night. The pair have already clashed in a series of heated showdowns before fight week has even begun, including at a press conference where the pair were separated by security after Fury's father John destroyed the set.

Stakes couldn't be higher for their duel with both men potentially likely to set up a showdown with YouTuber Jake Paul, which in Fury's case would be a rematch after he outpointed the 'Problem Child' in Saudi Arabia in February. As both Paul and Fury were brought together once again, carnage was expected and with Fury's dad and streamer Adin Ross overseeing proceedings it most certainly delivered.

KSI and Tommy Fury's records so far

This will be a unique clash of styles in Manchester, given the pair have differing levels of experience with Fury having worked as a professional boxer since a young age. The British star has fought to nine wins so far, including on big nights such as against Daniel Bocianski on the undercard of Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte. 'TNT' is eyeing a route to become a genuine world champion, but is exploring any opportunities against the new rise of influencer boxers given the sizeable revenue and profile that the fights can generate.

KSI is one of the most experience in influencer space, particularly since facing Logan Paul twice as the new concept began. He has since launched his own promotional label Misfits Boxing, which will stage the pair's meeting, where he has picked up several wins since his return including against influencers Swarmz and Faze Temperrr. 'The Nightmare' has also dipped his toes into professional boxing taking on and beating Luis Pineda, before knocking out ex-WBA champion Joe Fournier which was later overturned.

KSI v Tommy Fury rules

KSI and Fury took a long negotiating period to agree the fight under the Misfits Boxing banner, with the fight placed in jeopardy several times as the pair argued over the rule set of the showdown including the number of rounds. During a recent sit down between the pair, it was confirmed that the pair would meet over six rounds, despite Fury's last contest being eight against Paul and having requested the same for his upcoming outing.

The pair are also set to meet at a catchweight of 183lb with no rehydration clauses, but there is a noticeable difference between the pair given KSI's last outing came at 177lb against Joe Fournier. Fury is naturally much larger than KSI having last fought at 184lb, and has even teased the idea of leaping up to cruiserweight in the future if he is to campaign on the traditional route. The event will also instead be sanctioned by the Professional Boxing Association as opposed to the British Boxing Board of Control, which could see some discrepancy whether the fight is classified on their records.

KSI and Tommy Fury strip off and compare physiques

Recently, the two fighters were brought together on a live stream hosted by high-profile influencer Adin Ross during which he interviewed both fighters and brought them to blows in a heated trading of insults. And as things became more and more heated, KSI decided to rip his shirt off and flex his muscles and pose to the camera as he showed off his brilliant shape and six-pack after his transformation to make weight for boxing fights.

KSI Tommy Fury Height 5'11 6'0 Reach 76'' /193 cm 80''/ 203cm Highest weight 193lb 185lb (fight weight) Rounds boxed 23 32 KO ratio 50% 44.44% Best win Logan Paul Jake Paul

This then prompted surprisingly Fury's dad John to take his shirt off and show off his rather different physique, as the pair argued and shouted along with streamer Ross taking his top off. Finally, Tommy Fury himself took his shirt off and flexed his huge physique, before zooming in on his six-pack and muscular arms on the camera as he appeared to still be well away from his final weight.

It was extremely clear that Fury holds a signficant size advantage one month out from the showdown, it could be reduced when the pair make weight, but the favourite will still be far bigger irrespectively. Despite fears that it could play a significant factor when proceedings get underway on fight night, both Fury's father John and KSI have publicly insisted that it will not provide any benefit to either fighter on the night.

WATCH: KSI and Tommy Fury compare size with tops off