Highlights KSI, a YouTube sensation, has played a major role in sparking the rise of influencers competing in boxing and has established a full-time career in the sport.

KSI has had several trainers throughout his boxing career, including Viddal Riley and Alexis Demetriades, and has displayed powerful knockout abilities in his fights.

YouTube sensation KSI first helped become one of the first fighters to spark a rise in influencers competing in the boxing ring, first meeting Logan Paul in a highly-coveted amateur bout. Since then there has been a boom of influencers lacing up their gloves, and 'The Nightmare' has pursued a full-time career in the sport, fighting under his own DAZN promoted label Misfits Boxing.

Since first stepping in the ring, KSI has commanded huge audiences to his fights taking on some of the scene's fellow high profile names but is set to take on his biggest name yet in the biggest test of his career in due course. The British star has stated it is his intention to remain boxing in this space without taking on professionals, but has already suggested his skills are capable of competing in the traditional part of the sport.

Who is KSI?

KSI - real name JJ Olatunji - rose to fame by becoming one of the most popular British creators on video streaming service in the previous decade, largely down to his gaming and comedy content in addition to joining group Sidemen which saw his fame reach unprecedented levels.

The YouTube star also has an abundance of other skills having played in charity football matches, and most recently launched a music career as a rapper which saw him increase his profile ten-fold performing at festivals and world tours. Now his focus is on his boxing career having made his debut well in the early stages of influencer boxing, taking on American star Logan Paul in an amateur bout which ended in a draw but brought in millions of views and revenue.

Age 30 Height 5'11 Weight 185lb Reach 76 inches/193cm Debut March 2018 v Logan Paul (rematch)

When was KSI's boxing debut?

KSI's amateur debut in the boxing ring came under the stewardship of professional boxer Viddal Riley on a card in Manchester against Paul. The event was huge and saw both fighters' brothers compete on the same card with Deji losing to rising star Jake Paul on points in a landmark for his career which has since gone from strength to strength.

The fight itself was contested between KSI and Paul and led to a huge extended rivalry as the pair battled out with head guards on to a draw. Although the quality was far from the best, the fight set precedent for many more events to come and generated commercial interest like nothing seen before for this level, with KSI then agreeing to stage a second rematch in the US against his rival.

Who trains KSI?

YouTube star KSI was initially coached by professional boxer and fellow influencer Viddal Riley, who helped him make a successful start to life in the boxing riung. Riley has since taken a step back from the corner but still trains with KSI, with the Watford native now trained in the Shootfighters gym in London alongside the likes of Derek Chisora.

KSI is now cornered by Alexis Demetriades who has stood in his corner since 2019 and has been overseeing his return to the ring which happened after he had pursued a longer-term career in music. Since then KSI has developed a powerful style utilising his KO power, which has seen him routinely dispatch of fellow influencers, but it remains to be seen how it will translate as he takes on bigger and tougher tests.

KSI's boxing KOs

During his time in the ring, KSI has produced some huge KOs which is a significant feature of his fighting to date as he looks to bring entertainment to the fans and use his powerful ability to his advantage. All the Misfits Boxing leader's highlight-reel shots have come since his return to the ring where he first brought out some heavy hitting on his first fights back.

He fought two fighters in one night with his first KO coming in a heavy-handed display against novice rapper Swarmz who was dropped several times before he was eventually stopped. KSI landed some heavy shots and looked to show off his new more well-rounded skillset he had developed having worked in a camp with his new trainer.

On the same event, KSI then took on professional boxer Luis Pineda, who was little known to fans in the UK but was considered a formidable test to the champion given the Mexican had far more experience in the boxing ring. However, his performance was a power-hitting display of dominance against his rival who he dropped seven times with some thumping shots to close the show leaving his rival flat on his back on several occasions.

But what was to come was the biggest moment of KSI's career so far as he took on late replacement FaZe Temperrr and produced arguably the most devastating shot yet as he landed a huge right-left combination down the pipe which left his rival unable to lift himself off the canvas. In his most recent event, KSI took on professional boxer and ex-WBA champion Joe Fournier, and he thought he had done it again with a huge right hook appearing to crunch home on his rival who was unable to rise after the ten count.

However, footage later revealed that the shot involved his elbow which caught Fournier on the follow through, which saw the winning result overturned by sanctioning body PBA. KSI saw himself disqualified from the event after the shot was deemed illegal, and that was KSI's last fight earlier in 2023 as he prepares to enter the ring again.

Who is KSI fighting next?

The YouTube star will next navigate by far the sternest examination of his time in the squared circle when he takes on Tommy Fury, a professional boxer who has qualified for the influencer scene after shooting to fame for a stint on reality TV series Love Island. Fury recently defeated KSI's bitter rival and fellow influencer Jake Paul on points showing his significant skill level, which the Briton will need a top performance to overcome.

KSI and Fury have clashed on multiple occasions already in the build-up to the contest including at their first face-off in the ring at the clash between Artur Beterbiev and Anthony Yarde. Most recently, a launch press conference for the October 14 event descended into utter chaos as the pair were separated by security on multiple occasions before John Fury smashed up the entire set.

Tensions then rose during a face-off which both Fury and his father were eventually removed by security, in what has built a significant rivalry for fans to sink their teeth into ahead of the showdown. KSI knows a win would see him effectively prove himself as the leading fighter in the YouTube space and could see him set up a huge showdown with Paul, or even a potential crossover clash with UFC star Conor McGregor.

KSI's boxing record

YouTube boxer KSI has amassed a record of five wins without defeat and a single No Contest. The fights on his record are not officially classified as professional by the British Boxing Board of Control, having been sanctioned by the Professional Boxing Association, which is the same organisation that will sanction his next fight with Fury.

His record includes previous mentioned wins over the likes of FaZe Temperrr, Swarmz, professionally ranked boxer Luis Pineda and more who have entered his promotional label Misfits Boxing and failed to derail his perfect record. However, one stain now on his achievements is the fact his win over Joe Fournier was overturned for an illegal elbow which would have seen him continue on an 80% KO ratio.

Wins 5 wins Losses 0 losses KO ratio 80% Rounds boxed 23 Next fight October 14 v Tommy Fury

What have people said about KSI?

Anthony Joshua: “I’m a massive fan of his as well [KSI], well done to everything he’s doing, he’s working hard," Joshua told DAZN. "I know we look at the final product like when he goes to fight or his music, but there’s a lot of planning, execution, time and energy that goes into what he’s doing, so credit to him. "I’m not saying he’s the next Floyd Mayweather, but let’s give the man a chance to be great - whether it’s music, acting, boxing, football."