Highlights Two popular pop-culture icons, Logan Paul and KSI, are set to battle their bitter enemies Dillon Danis and Tommy Fury on October 14th in Manchester.

KSI shocked the world with his massive character change, breaking Tommy Fury's persona during their final face-off before the fight.

KSI's enraged personality during the press conference showed his commitment to the sport and his fans loved it, giving him the mental advantage over Tommy Fury.

The boxing world is set to witness two of the most popular pop-culture icons face-off against their bitter enemies. Friends Logan Paul and KSI are set to battle Dillon Danis and Tommy Fury on the 14th of October at the AO Arena in Manchester.

While the Paul vs Danis fight entered a different level after their recent heated exchange, it's KSI's massive character change that shocked the world as he recently 'broke the persona' of Tommy Fury during their final face-offs before fight night.

KSI, aka Olajide Olayinka Williams "JJ" Olatunji, is rather known for his calm and fun-loving personality, with an easy-going nature. However, recently during the press conference before his scheduled fight, fans would witness the 30-year-old YouTuber lose his calm.

KSI & Tommy Fury press conference roundup

Sporting a neon-green suit and shades, KSI would snap on Tommy Fury and break Fury's persona in the process, according to one X user, whose tweet picked up big numbers in the aftermath of the presser. As the event progressed, fans would see KSI take no sort of disrespect from Tommy Fury.

Career stats KSI Tommy Fury Fights 5 9 Wins 4 9 Losses 0 0 Draws 0 0 Height 1.83m 1.83m Weight 70kg 75kg

KSI would break out yelling: "It doesn't matter bro. It doesn't f****** matter. Look at me when I am f****** talking to you." Fury would further lash back at him with a generic: "F*** you!" However, he would also have a rather unique comeback prepared for the YouTuber-turned-boxer. Fury would take a dig at KSI's suit, and call it out as 'illuminous green.'

It was shocking and completely new for fans to see KSI's enraged personality. A man known for his calm and composed nature failing to control his emotions as Fury continued to get on his nerves. Widely known for loudly laughing and reacting to memes on the internet, and his time with the Sidemen, it was rather astonishing to see this side of him. However, despite this outrage from KSI, his fans loved every bit of it, and claimed how he won the press conference.

He is often known for his easy-going personality, and positive energy. However, his snap at the press conference became a sign of his commitment to the sport, and him taking his opponent seriously. With the brutal fight set to take place tomorrow evening, KSI might have already won the battle.

Boxing is more than physical fighting, and is also a game of mental battle. As the press conference came to an end, KSI held the significant mental advantage over professional boxer Tommy Fury. While Fury has always been a boxer, KSI is comparatively new to the game, yet the 30-year-old has maintained a solid record in the game.

Video: KSI 'breaks Tommy Fury's persona'

It will be interesting to see who comes out as the victor inside the AO Arena in Manchester. The event has been billed as having a double main-event, with KSI vs Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis. While KSI and Fury's fight took a heated turn yesterday afternoon, Paul and Danis took their beef up to a nasty level as the two exchanged physical shots during the presser.

As the fight comes closer, fans and critics are excited enough to see what unfolds in Manchester and who will have their hand raised come the final bell. Will it be the two coming from YouTube? Or will it be the two that come from a combat sport background? Time will tell!