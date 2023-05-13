KSI knocked out Joe Fournier in their bout on Saturday evening.

But there is some controversy surrounding the knockout.

The YouTube star dropped Fournier in the second round of their fight at Wembley Arena, in London.

Fournier slumped to the floor and the referee quickly waved the fight off.

KSI raised his arms and did some press ups in celebration. Watch the knock out below...

However, it appears that the blow that knocked Fournier down did not come from KSI's fists.

Replays emerged showing KSI's elbow making contact with Fournier.

KSI: I hit him with a massive shot

KSI dismissed suggestions that the blow that knocked Fournier down came from his elbow.

"I hit him with a massive shot, and he was dazed," KSI said immediately after the fight, per DAZN.

"He was scrambling, trying to hold on to me for dear life. I was like, 'brother, nah, nah, nah. It's D-Day. Your soul is mine.'"

KSI and Tommy Fury go head-to-head

Tommy Fury was ringside for the bout and he went into the ring following KSI's controversial victory.

KSI told Fury: "I want do this, do what Jake Paul couldn’t and knock you out. I want it this year, I’m hungry. I need it, you’re getting f***ed."

Fury replied: "Sign me up, easy money, you are going to sleep in four rounds. Gung ho, no defence, no head movement, you’re getting knocked out. Sign me up, I cannot wait. You will be ticked off and Misfits is going to be over."

The exchange ended with the two going head-to-head and a mini scuffle breaking out inside the ring.