Highlights KSI thought he had won the fight against Tommy Fury, but the judges announced Fury as the winner which included a miscount, leaving KSI enraged.

Many felt KSI deserved to win, especially considering the deducted point for Fury hitting KSI on the back of the head.

KSI and Tommy Fury finally came together and did battle in a huge YouTube boxing fight which attracted the eyes of millions around the globe. The influencer, KSI, was looking to dethrone the undefeated professional boxer Fury on the night, and he thought he had done enough to do so over the six round period as he celebrated at the final bell.

But the judges scorecards were announced, and it was 'TNT' who was announced as the winner, first by majority decision, before it was later overturned to a unanimous decision due to a miscount. KSI was left absolutely raging at the final bell, having felt that he had been unfairly treated by officials, and it has since led to a significant inquest.

KSI v Tommy Fury - the stats

Many felt 'The Nightmare' had done enough to warrant a winning decision particularly with many references made in the argument to the deducted point for Tommy Fury which he received for hitting his rival on the back of the head. KSI had a better opening three rounds, and even held an advantage at the final bell for power punches landed limiting his rival to just 27 against his 35.

It was a dull spectacle in truth, but the YouTuber worked to a game plan to limit Fury's skills including his snappy jab which we rarely saw all night. Fury was the aggressor on the night throwing more punches, which could be expected given he is the professional athlete, but with less accuracy landing one less than KSI who threw considerably less in small bursts.

It was made extremely difficult for Fury, as seen in the Compubox statistics, who has since criticised his rival's performance, saying on a TV interview: “One of the scorecards was added up wrong. It's good, I'm glad the judges scored it how it was meant to be scored. There was one guy trying to make a fight out of it because it is a boxing match, not a running track. Star jumps don't win fights.”

KSI and Tommy Fury's first argument over decision

The decision was announced and there was an eagerness in the arena to hear the fighter's thoughts on the decision given the controversial nature of it. The ex-Love Island star Fury was first up to the microphone and defended the scorecards insisting that he did enough to win but was extremely frustrated given it wasn't his the best performance on his boxing record.

Total Punches Thrown Per Round KSI Tommy Fury Round 1 27 24 Round 2 24 21 Round 3 16 26 Round 4 16 31 Round 5 25 26 Round 6 16 31

But this invited an angry response from KSI who entered the shot and was clearly angry about the deducted point, and made an immediate demand for a rematch. Fury then decided he had seen enough and shouted back at his rival, accusing him of being a 'sore loser' and the pair were guided their separate ways.

Video: KSI decides to question the judges ringside

A sea of security and both fighters' teams were still in the ring after the post-fight speeches had been conducted and KSI was still angrily searching for answers after being just inches away from a narrow victory. He decided to go towards the ropes ringside where the judges were positioned around a table where the scorecards were checked and counted.

His manager also decided to walk around and join the confrontation, as KSI began shouting his thoughts on the scorecards out to the judges. It fell largely on deaf ears to start with, but KSI's manager provoked an angry response from the official as a row began taking place, while suggesting it wasn't exactly one of boxing's biggest robberies.