Their fight is scheduled to take place on the 29th of March, and ahead of this contest, both KSI and Dillon Danis have shown off their current physique, and it’s fair to say there is a noticeable difference.

At first look, you could argue KSI looks to be in better physical condition. The well-renowned YouTuber, famously part of the popular Sidemen group, displays his muscles and looks to be in good shape ahead of the fight.

Dillon Danis, however, appears to have a more subtle physique with no real muscle tone or definition. The aesthetics may differ but, of course, all it comes down to at the end of the day is their ability and intelligence in the ring.

KSI & Dillon Danis' Boxing Experience

The two are still new to the sport with just a handful of fights to their names

KSI has stepped into the ring on a few occasions, boxing twice as a professional, against Logan Paul in 2019 and most recently against Tommy Fury in 2023. After defeating Paul, KSI went on to win three non-pro bouts against FaZe Temperrr, Swarmz, and boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda – the latter of which were on the same night. His loss against Fury has been his only defeat, and he will be determined to return to winning ways.

KSI's professional boxing record (as of 05/03/25) 6 fights 4 wins 1 loss By knockout 3 0 By decision 1 1 No contests 1

As for Danis, he only made his boxing debut two years ago in a loss against Logan Paul. The 31-year-old was disqualified for attempting a guillotine choke in the latter stages of the fight. He has not competed since, but before boxing, the American previously competed in Bellator MMA, winning his only two fights and specialised in submission grappling. The former teammate of Conor McGregor also won two titles at the 2016 Pan Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

Danis was supposed to make his boxing debut against KSI back in January 2023, but due to weight issues and problems with his preparation, was forced to pull out.