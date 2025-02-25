KSI has revealed what he said to Wayne Bridge after the former England international withdrew from a planned boxing match next month. The pair had a heated face-off to announce the bout in Manchester in January, only for the 44-year-old ex-Chelsea defender to pull the plug shortly afterwards.

The contest would have marked a return to the ring for KSI, who has been away since his loss via unanimous decision to Tommy Fury at the end of 2023. As for Bridge, the fight would have been his first professional boxing bout, although he did take part in an exhibition match for charity against Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews in 2018, which he won.

The build-up to Bridge's clash with Matthews, though, was decidedly tamer than his face-off with KSI, where the social media sensation made reference to a scandal involving Bridge, his ex-partner Vanessa Perroncel and ex-England captain John Terry, where the latter duo were allegedly having an affair. While there has never been any confirmation that the affair actually happened, the spat between Bridge and Terry made headline news, culminating in Bridge refusing to shake the Chelsea captain's hand before a Premier League match in 2010.

Some 15 years after the original drama, Bridge didn't want to expose his young family to taunts over his past - and so pulled out of the fight. In explaining his decision on social media, he wrote:

"Of course, I expected to face some criticism, but I feel like what was said on Saturday crossed a line. These are deeply personal comments that affect mine and other families involved in the situation. I'm a family man first and my priority is protecting them. My opponent is someone that many kids look up to around the world, including my kids. I hope one day he will look back on this differently."