Footage has emerged of YouTuber and boxer KSI being forced to tap out seconds after engaging in some jiu-jitsu with a black belt during a friendly spar.

Happy Punch shared the video on X of the two engaging in multiple friendly spars which ended pretty briefly with the master black belt coming out the victor, but it was the first interaction that was the most crazy, as KSI was forced to tap out in just eight seconds. In the video, the YouTube star is shown to be grappling with the black belt and tapping out in less than 10 seconds after being put in a guillotine almost immediately.

Some members of the Sidemen can be seen watching on, with one of them, who goes by the name Behzinga, saying: "That was so quick," while fellow YouTuber Angryginge can be heard saying: "Oh he's got him, oh he's done for already."

There were additional snippets of video showing KSI being dominated by the jiu-jitsu black belt, with the YouTuber being put on his back with absolute ease. Many fans had the opinion of this is what would happen if a boxer turned to the Octagon and mixed martial arts.

KSI trying MMA in the future

As the video surfaced on social media, fans were quick to comment on it, with one fan jokingly commenting: "Dillon Danis is going to have a field day with this clip."

Danis was, of course, engaged in multiple exchanges of words with KSI in the build up to the former's professional boxing debut against Logan Paul, on the same card as KSI's bout with Tommy Fury, dubbed "The Prime Card." The controversial character has gained a reputation for posting particularly unsavoury things about his opponents online, as seen in the build up to his fight with Paul.

The MMA fighter is one of the best jui-jitsu practitioners in the world and is also a black belt in the martial arts, even trying to choke Logan Paul out with a guillotine submission in their boxing match, causing a mass brawl and his disqualification.

KSI has appealed Tommy Fury result

KSI will soon learn the official result of his last boxing match against Fury, the brother of the WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, almost a month after the fight took place. The 30-year-old was left upset and disappointed after Tommy Fury was crowned the majority winner of their bout, then later corrected as a unanimous victory from what was very much a disappointing fight after the huge build up.

KSI announced shortly after that he would be appealing the decision, which was met with both criticism and some encouragement from fans. The Professional Boxing Association announced that KSI's appeal took place this week and the decision from the hearing will be decided within the next 14 days.

Tommy Fury claimed the Watford man was a sore loser from the way he handled the unanimous decision loss and stated in an interview with Pro Boxing Fans that the appeal is "a load of s***."