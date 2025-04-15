The future of Conor McGregor in combat sports is right now, as up in the air as it has ever been. The Irish superstar hasn't stepped foot inside the UFC Octagon in almost four years and even though he was scheduled to take on Michael Chandler at UFC 303 last summer, he was forced to withdraw from the fight due to injury, which pushed back plans for his comeback even further.

Just a few weeks ago, at a press conference for BKFC, 'The Notorious' teased that he may be done with his combat sports career as his current main focus is his political career, in which he is going to, he claims, run for president of Ireland. During that press conference, McGregor, while not going into too many details, revealed that he was involved in talks with boxing financier Turki Alalshikh for a fight later this year, rumored to be in Alcatraz, but the deal fell through.

New details have emerged about what that deal consisted of and who his opponent is alleged to have been.

Conor McGregor vs KSI Was a "Done Deal", According to the YouTuber's Team

KSI's manager, Mams Taylor, revealed the fight was a "done deal", but talks fell through