Zlatan Ibrahimovic is known for his strength and character, so much so that he has been offered a debut in the boxing ring.

Ibrahimovic retired from football this month at the age of 41 announcing the news at the end of AC Milan's Serie A and Champions League campaigns.

The Swedish star has done it all in football playing for some of Europe's elite including Manchester United, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, there is still time to make more history and feature on YouTube star KSI's Misfits Boxing promotion.

The goal-machine has had an incredible career netting 511 goals in 816 games at club level, while having broken records with 62 goals in the colours of his country Sweden.

Ibrahimovic made it clear it was his last game prior to Milan's final game at the San Siro, which the fans marked with a special 'goodbye' display behind the goal.

At the final whistle, the football legend addressed the fans in an emotional speech to reflect on his sensational stint at the top level.

He said: "I have so many memories and lived so many emotions in here, the first time I arrived here you gave me happiness. The second time love.

"But most important of all: from my heart I want to thank you fans. You welcomed me with open arms, you made me feel at home. The time has come to say goodbye to football, but not to you.

"I have too many emotions that are passing through me. See you around, if you're lucky. Forza Milan and goodbye."

KSI has a boxing plan for Zlatan Ibrahimovic

YouTuber KSI has broken boundaries throughout his career including in both music and in boxing.

He has had huge success launching major boxing promotion Misfits Boxing, which does what it says on the tin, by welcoming influencers and celebrities into the squared circle largely for entertainment value.

And after the huge striker elected to hang up his boots, 'The Nightmare' believes now would be a great time to pick up the gloves.

"I would love for that to happen, that would be incredible!," he said when asked about luring Ibrahimovic in the ring.

"I've seen him on the bag, he looks like he can bang. Let's go bro, get in the ring. Get in the squared circle mate."

KSI has beaten the likes of fellow influencers FaZe Temperrr, Swarmz and professional boxers Joe Fournier and Luis Pineda.

He is expected to next face Tommy Fury with the pair currently in negotiations, before pursuing his main YouTube rival Jake Paul.