KSI almost incited a face-off brawl on Tuesday, the 4th of March, when he slapped Misfits boxing rival Dillon Danis across the face with a pancake in his hand.

The act was reminiscent of an incident last week in which Chris Eubank Jr struck Conor Benn across the face with an egg in his hand. Upon impact, the egg exploded, leaving an angry Benn with yolk all over his face. The reason Eubank chose an egg, he said, was because Benn used them as the reason for which he allegedly tested positive for a banned substance in 2022, which led to the cancelation of their original fight.

Now, KSI appears to have used the UK festival of Pancake Day as an excuse to hit Danis with one.

KSI Slapped Dillon Danis With a Pancake

Danis reacted angrily to the abuse