YouTube sensation KSI has taken to Twitter to issue a bold prediction for Jake Paul's bout with Mike Tyson tonight. In a tweet issued by his account, the 31-year-old declared that the latter would knock out the legendary boxer, but he also voiced his displeasure at the fight actually taking place, mainly due to the sizable age gap between the pair.

The fight between the two has been one of the most anticipated this year and was previously delayed from its original scheduled date back in July due to health concerns for 58-year-old Tyson.

KSI Not Impressed With Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

The YouTuber has labelled the fight 'disgusting' in a viral post

KSI, whose real name is Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, but also known as JJ to his regular viewers, also went on to state that boxing is a young man's game, and that will see the 27-year-old through to the finish line.

While the influencer is not entirely wrong in his statement that boxing is a young man's game, it does not mean that there is no danger of Tyson winning this fight. Comments like KSI has made could provide more danger of Paul losing this one than anything else, in fact. The 58-year-old has done pretty much everything there is to do in boxing, and that provides the 27-year-old with the biggest challenge he has faced to date as he continues his meteoric rise in the sport.

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 15/11/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 58 11 Wins 50 10 Losses 6 1 No Contests 2 0

It is a bold statement that Paul will knock out Tyson, but it is surprising, given the source. KSI was a proposed fight for Jake Paul before he made the switch from influencer-based boxing. However, now Paul has switched to taking on fights of this nature, a Problem Child vs the Nightmare fight is one that is unlikely to take place anytime soon. The 31-year-old does, however, have a good relationship with Paul's brother, Logan, and has been seen multiple times alongside his Prime partner in WWE.

Jake Paul Considered Favourite

With age on his side, the Problem Child is backed to get the job done

As stated above, the age difference does not mean an easy victory for Jake Paul, but it gives him an advantage that much is for certain. However, he is not the only one who will have an advantage here for this reason, and Tyson can use it to his own, as it is clear Paul is underestimating him.

The 27-year-old is unlikely to be seriously underestimating Iron Mike in the ring. After all, this is a man who was fondly labelled as the "Baddest Man on the Planet" for much of his career. Tyson has shown from some of his training videos he still possesses that power from his striking days, but if this one is to go the distance, then Paul is likely to steal a victory due to age, as he would have a lot more endurance than the 58-year-old.