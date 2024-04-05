Highlights KSI last fought in October 2023, suffering a controversial decision loss to Tommy Fury.

KSI hasn't stepped foot in the boxing ring since his October 2023 loss to Tommy Fury, but that hasn't stopped the chatter about who his next fight might be with. The 30-year-old announced he was 'retired' from boxing in November 2023. However, that word rarely means much when it comes to the sweet science. Given the right opponent or price tag, KSI could seemingly be enticed to lace up his gloves again.

"Right now, I feel like I’ve retired. It’s weird. I haven’t trained since the fight," he said on Logan Paul's podcast last year. "I’ve kind of just enjoyed my life. It’s weird because I'm like, 'I've got to train the next day. Wait, no I don't! I've got to watch what I eat. Wait, no I don't. It’s all these things that I would normally do, and I'm like I can just relax, play games."

KSI Admits he Could be Tempted Back to Boxing

The YouTube sensation has named the fights that could get him to return

The idea of relaxing seems to be getting old as KSI has now named several opponents he'd be interested in fighting and some of the match-ups make for interesting reading. His comments came during an appearance on the What's Good podcast, where he also ruled out the possibility of fighting Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney.

"The Jake fight, the Tommy fight as well, let's do the rematch. There could always be Mayweather, Conor McGregor. It has to be top tier. I don't want to fight [Wayne] Rooney. Like, stop [with that]."

Jake Paul mentioned as a potential opponent for KSI

The pair have long been rumoured to meet in the ring

One of the names on his hit list is Jake Paul, the brother of Logan. It's not a shock that Jake is at the top of KSI's list, as they've been going back and forth over a potential fight since 2018. KSI called out Jake in the ring after he defeated fellow YouTuber Joe Weller. KSI ended up fighting Logan instead (twice). But he hasn't given up hope of fighting the other Paul brother.

Currently, Paul is scheduled to fight Mike Tyson and it seems unlikely he'll jump into a fight with KSI right after as Jake has been trying to legitimise his career by fighting opponents with a recognised boxing background. But if the fight with Tyson goes south, KSI could be a good bounce-back fight for Paul.

KSI posted a Tweet on April Fool's Day which was aimed at Jake fighting 57-year-old Tyson. He tweeted a fake announcement and poster saying he was fighting George Foreman, who is 75 years old.

KSI Would Like to Fight Tommy Fury Again

The pair's first fight saw plenty of debate over the scorecards

KSI suffered his first career loss to Fury, falling to defeat on the MF & DAZN X Series fight card via decision. After the fight, KSI demanded a rematch and challenged the scoring of the bout. The scorecards were later revised after it was revealed one of the 57-57 scorecards was tallied wrong, but that ultimately only led to the total being amended in Fury's favour. The outcome was controversial enough that a rematch would do big business.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: KSI has an 80 percent knockout rate in his professional career.

KSI Called Out Floyd Mayweather for a Fight

Mayweather defeated KSI's brother in 2022

The third name on KSI's wishlist is Floyd Mayweather Junior, one of the greatest boxers of the modern era. Mayweather has been active on the exhibition circuit in recent years, last fighting in April 2023 versus John Gotti III, the grandson of well-known mobster John Gotti. There could be a bit of a revenge element to this pick from the Brit. Mayweather fought and defeated KSI's younger brother Deji in 2022 and made him look amateurish in the process. KSI may be looking to avenge his brother's loss.

"Honestly I think I'd knock him out. I honestly think I have a great chance at beating him. Mayweather, he's a good fighter, I just think I'll have the timing on him," KSI said of Mayweather in June 2023. "Obviously in his prime I would have no chance."

Conor McGregor is in KSI's sights

The Notorious has addressed the idea of a fight previously

The final opponent on KSI's mind is perhaps the most unrealistic fight of them all in the form of former UFC double champion Conor McGregor. Currently, McGregor is signed with the UFC. It's not likely that the Las Vegas-based promotion will allow him to fight KSI while they still have a contract with the Irishman for two more fights in the Octagon.

But when he leaves the UFC, that's another story. McGregor seemed interested in the fight in August 2023 when he called KSI after Anthony Joshua's victory over Robert Helenius.

“I know your man KSI is in the crowd, and he couldn't box eggs if he worked in an egg boxing factory,” he said. “So, if he wants to get in here, I'll give him a final yoke, bare-knuckle if you want."

The other hiccup is that McGregor seems to not be interested in the fight anymore. "Ah he was there, it was just a bit of craic," McGregor told Mirror Fighting the following week "I’m not interested." It remains to be seen if KSI will actually return to the ring, but there seem to be a number of intriguing fights available to him should he decide to make a comeback.

