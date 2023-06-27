Now to say Prime has taken the world by storm would be an understatement.

With the social media influence of its two owners in Logan Paul and KSI, the business has exploded into life with the hydration drink still hard to come by in the UK.

Even if it is in stock, it usually sells out in no time hence why for so long people were willing to spend significantly over market value just to try one of the flavours on offer.

Having started out in the UK and US, the home nations of the two founders, it has gradually started to become available elsewhere, although still only via import. Hopes of it becoming available through regular retailers have grown in recent months, however, with the YouTube duo touring new countries in which they can launch their drink.

The pair have already toured countries such as Australia and Spain, and the latest destination for the two has been Copenhagen in Denmark.

Chaos in Copenhagen for Prime

As always with the two, Logan Paul and KSI had no issues drawing a crowd and even fewer issues hyping them up. However, perhaps on this occasion, the duo went a little bit too far as the pair were eventually escorted away under a hailstorm of Prime drinks and bottles.

At the end of their set, KSI screamed out “drink Prime” at the top of his lungs only for the gathered fans to throw bottles of the stuff towards the drink’s creators.

As the barrage continued, the pair were surrounded by their security teams and escorted away.

Given that Prime itself posted footage of the event on its own Twitter and the social media stars can be seen laughing at the events, one would assume that the actions were meant in good spirit and still well received.

Equally, the fans were certainly cheering the pair as the event occurred.

That said, it could have still been quite dangerous for the pair had any of the bottles connected with a more vulnerable area of the body.

The events had plenty of fans concerned on Twitter, with one saying: “Well Copenhagen ain’t getting on the tour list again.”

Others were simply confused by the fans’ actions: “Are they fans or haters I’m confused if you’re a fan why you throwing bottles?"

Fortunately, a Danish person replying to a video of the events helped to offer a bit of clarity: “As a Dane, I can confirm. This is the most Danish thing ever, just a bit of banter. I think they know it too!”

Whether it was simply banter or not, it seems like the actions of the fans were well received by KSI and Logan Paul and fortunately nobody was hurt.

It was certainly quite the spectacle.