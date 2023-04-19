For many people, grocery shopping can be a mundane and unexciting task.

However, for some dedicated customers at Aldi, it has become a ritual to wake up as early as 4am, queue up in the dark, and wait for the store to open just to get their hands on some Prime drinks.

Logan Paul and KSI made headlines for their new venture, launching their own brand of energy drink. They are two of the biggest names in the world of YouTube and social media. Both have millions of followers and have become household names.

Following its launch in early 2021, Prime quickly caught the attention of Paul and KSI’s fans. The two internet personalities promoted the product heavily on their social media channels, and within days, the drinks were sold out.

The demand for Prime

The demand for the energy drink inflated prices significantly and have led some to question the ethics of Logan Paul and KSI's branding strategy.

Some argue that by charging such high prices for a product, the two internet personalities are taking advantage of their young and impressionable fan base. However, it may explain why Aldi have a cascade of early morning shoppers, as they sell the drink at a very affordable price of £1.99.

Additionally, Aldi introduced a rule that customers were limited in how many energy drinks they could purchase, as to leave some for others.

Some fans of the YouTubers have defended the price point, arguing that the drink is a premium product that is worth the extra cost. They point to the fact that the drink is made with high-quality ingredients and is packaged in a sleek, eye-catching design that appeals to the younger demographic that follows Logan Paul and KSI.

However, others have criticised the pricing strategy as a way for the duo to cash in on their popularity and charge fans more for a product that is not necessarily better than other energy drinks on the market.

Despite the criticisms, the Prime drink continues to be a popular product, and Logan Paul and KSI have stated their plans to expand their brand beyond just energy drinks.

It remains to be seen whether the high price point of the drink will continue to be a point of controversy or if fans will continue to support the brand regardless of the cost.

It may be a while before Aldi’s morning customers disperse.