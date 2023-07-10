KSI and Logan Paul’s Prime drinks have been a roaring success since the release of the original Prime hydration back in 2022.

Both the hydration drink and the energy drink versions of all the flavours still sell out in next to no time in the UK and corner shops, and people on eBay can still get away with selling Prime products for over the market price.

The success of the drinks has much to do with the sheer pull of the two YouTubers, with the pair having a combined subscriber count of approximately 40 million, with much of this number being made up of children, teenagers, and young adults.

Prime under scrutiny in numerous countries

With all of this success and the significant sales of the drinks naturally comes scrutiny. In Australia and New Zealand, Prime energy has already been banned in some schools, even despite the product not yet existing at regular retailers in the country.

This is because Prime energy contains 56mg of caffeine per 100ml, almost double the national limits of 32mg per 100ml.

In America, this same debate is beginning with the suggestion being that similar rules should be put in place.

Given that America is the home of fast food and the ridiculous number of chemicals it allows in some of its food and drinks (trust me, watch a comparison of Dominos UK vs US or similar), it is somewhat of a surprise that the Land of the Free would act against the drink.

However, the energy drink variant of Prime is now under increasing scrutiny in the US, once more over its high caffeine levels.

Why is Prime facing investigation in the USA?

Lawyers and health experts have been clamouring for stronger investigation into the drink, and now even a US senator has got involved by calling on the country’s Food and Drug administration to look into the safety of the product.

The senator in question is a Democrat from New York named Charles Schumer, and his comments are as follows, as per the Nottingham Post: “One of the summer’s hottest status symbols for kids is not an outfit, or a toy – it’s a beverage, but buyer and parents beware because it’s a serious health concern for the kids it so feverishly targets.”

The drink itself is advertised as vegan and zero sugar, but these positives are offset by the significant caffeine content of 200 milligrams per 12 ounces. That is almost double the caffeine content of a Red Bull, and it is the equivalent to the caffeine content of approximately six cans of Coke.

In children, such high caffeine contents can have a number of negative side effects if consumed regularly. This includes heart problems, anxiety, and digestive problems.

In its defence, Prime has pointed to the fact that its energy drink is clearly labelled as only suitable for those over 18 years of age.

That leads to the question of how are children getting their hands on the drink in the first place given the age restriction.

Although the caffeine level is extreme, the company itself has done nothing wrong and so perhaps tighter control on the age restriction is what is needed.

Until the drink is banned, however, its sales will likely continue to skyrocket given its popularity and where there is a will to buy the drink, there is usually a way.