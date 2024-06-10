Highlights Jake Paul, KSI, and other YouTube boxers bring big views to the sport.

KSI wants to fight Paul, and has made one final offer.

KSI and Logan Paul fought an amateur bout in 2018. KSI later won a pro fight involving them both.

YouTube boxing events have thrust themselves into fight fans' lives, whether they pay attention to them or not. It’s undeniable the amount of eyeballs that Jake and Logan Paul, Tommy Fury and KSI have brought to watch them slug it out, having transitioned from content creation to the boxing ring. What started out as an amateur exploration that was the ultimate way to settle online trash talking, has now spun into a full-fledged business opportunity for these influencers to not only cash in, but to show who is the toughest creator of them all.

There has been a long history between the Paul brothers and KSI, but the latest chapter of this troll saga has been the Briton’s final offer to one Jake Paul. He laid out the details in a video released on his social media platforms and is looking to lock horns with Jake for the first time after the massive fight between Paul and Mike Tyson unfolds later this year.

KSI gives final offer to Jake Paul

Paul-KSI would be one of the biggest YouTube boxing matches of all-time

When it comes to using social media as a weapon, the YouTube boxers are relentless. They shift the minds and hearts of every fan with each and every post. This time, KSI took to X to let fans in on a little of the inner-workings of fight contract negotiations that had gone on between Jake Paul and him.

KSI is talking to former world champion boxer Amir Khan about a fight that could happen in 2024, which would be a heck of a fight for the influencer to test himself in. Officially, he announced that he will be facing Slim Albaher and Anthony Taylor in a 2v1 fight in August. KSI's biggest fish to fry is Jake Paul, of course, and he wants the “Problem Child” to stop dodging him for an ‘older’ Mike Tyson and get in the ring already:

“First of all, we agreed to fight at 180-pounds, and then you decided to run away and fight Nate Diaz instead. Then you came back and wanting to fight at 185-pounds, and then you decided ‘scratch that lets fight at 200-pounds.’ You know what Jake, get off the cycle and let’s make this work.”

History of KSI and The Pauls

KSI and Logan Paul fought for the first time in Manchester, England

Though KSI and Logan Paul seem pretty chummy nowadays with their joint partnership with PRIME energy drink, back in 2018, Logan Paul and the British YouTuber KSI squared off in England to compete for the first time. The amateur bout, which required headgear, went the full six rounds, only to end in a draw. The rematch would take place a year later, this time in Los Angeles, where KSI would win the decision in his first official professional boxing match.

A few years later, KSI racked up a few fights, but is coming off a loss to Tommy Fury (who also beat Jake Paul), but KSI, or JJ Olatunji, is looking to get back in the win column as well as make a splash while doing so. A fight against Khan would be wild to see. What the former world champ lacks in size to Olatunji, the 37-year old makes up for with high-level technique and many years of competing at the highest level of the sport. A much more reasonable opponent is Jake Paul, but according to their history, it won't be easy to get the hottest name in YouTube boxing to sign to fight.