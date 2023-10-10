Highlights KSI's dedication to training is undeniable, as shown in a video where he nearly passes out but still wanted to continue.

KSI will be fighting Tommy Fury in a highly anticipated match called "Judgment Day" following their long-awaited bout since 2019.

KSI's biggest challenge in this fight will be Tommy Fury's professional background, although Fury has mainly fought opponents with poor records.

Some might still have their doubts about YouTube boxing (we know we do) but the dedication to their training is absolutely undeniable as this video of popular YouTuber KSI shows.

Boxers obviously have to have very, very good cardiovascular ability in order to last the intended rounds in a fight, and a recent video of KSI using a vertical climber shows the YouTuber's dedication to improving his own as he very nearly passed out after a set. The bell clearly had not rung in his mind, however, as somehow he wanted to do another set even after nearly collapsing and having to use his coach to keep him upright.

KSI vs Tommy Fury

KSI will be fighting Tommy Fury, the brother of heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury, and the pair will be the main fight on the MF & DAZN: X Series 10 - The Prime Card. This fight has been billed as 'Judgment Day' as it has been in the making since 2019 after KSI defeated now business partner and good friend Logan Paul via split decision.

The lesser Fury called KSI out for a bout after that fight, but the latter declined in order to focus on his music career at the time. However, fast-forward a few years and here we are, with Fury aiming to beat another YouTuber after his victory over Jake Paul back in February.

This will be KSI's fifth professional fight, and he will be hoping that this one won't be as controversial as the previous three as all of them have had varying levels of turmoil with fighters pulling out either through lack of preparation or having incredibly controversial tattoos, or fights ending in a no-contest after illegal strikes.

As the video further down this article shows, KSI is clearly very dedicated to winning this fight, but could pushing himself to near exhaustion like this prove costly? Perhaps it could and over training like this could result in him not being able to perform in the ring. Ultimately his biggest barrier to victory is Tommy Fury's more storied professional background, albeit one that has largely seen him go up against fighters with very poor records.

Career stats KSI Tommy Fury Fights 5 9 Wins 4 9 Losses 0 0 Draws 0 0 Height 1.83m 1.83m Weight 70kg 75kg

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis

The night will also feature the culmination of a long-standing feud between Logan Paul and former MMA teammate of Conor McGregor Dillon Danis. The buildup to this fight has been incredibly controversial as Danis has outright harassed Danish model Nina Agdal, who is the fiancée of Logan Paul. Danis' tweets accrued 2.5 billion impressions on X (formerly known as Twitter) and he was even handed a temporary restraining order by Agdal.

Danis has stated that he wants to make Logan Paul pay for his fiancée taking legal action against him, and we would imagine Paul would like to return the favour as Danis' borderline misogynistic actions have undoubtedly infuriated the Paul camp.

The undercard also features a myriad of other YouTubers and rappers and of course a fight between two OnlyFans models. The night is priced at £19.99 on DAZN which will surely net a healthy profit for these two boxers.