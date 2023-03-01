KSI will be back in the ring for a second time this year after his January clash with FaZe Temperrr

KSI has revealed he is eyeing a return to the boxing ring this summer after his January showdown with FaZe Temperrr.

The British YouTuber destroyed challenger Temperrr inside a round to successfully defend his Misfits belt for the first time.

Now KSI has confirmed that he is currently targeting fights with Joe Fournier and Tyron Woodley.

And he admits that there are pros and cons to both of them.

Who will KSI fight next?

“I think for me in May, it’s between Woodley and Joe Fournier,” he said during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour.

“I’m looking at Woodley and I’m like, this guy has not won a fight since 2018. He’s been on a six-fight losing streak. Do I really need to fight this guy?

"Or should I fight someone like Joe Fournier, who is 9-0, fights boxers, none of this MMA stuff, he’s a pro boxer, he’s had an international belt at some point. He’s that guy.

"And then you’ve got Woodley. The only reason I would fight Woodley is to prove to everyone that I could knock him out faster than Jake could. So I’m just trying to weigh it up and see what makes more sense for me.”

When will KSI fight again?

But while he says he doesn't care who he fights next, he knows that he is in need of a bit of a step-up in terms of opponents.

“People want to see me get tested,” he added.

“I fought Swarmz and Pineda, wasn’t a test. They were like, ‘Whatever, nobody cares.’ Funny thing is, they both won their fights after.

"But then I fight Temperrr. I was meant to fight Dillon Danis but he p****** out. I fight Temperrr, destroy him, and people are like, again, ‘Not a challenge.’ Cool.

“I need to challenge myself then. I’ve been trying to challenge myself. People were like, ‘Temperrr is going to give me a problem, Temperrr’s long, he’s tall, he’s rangy, he proved to be a problem for other fighters in the YouTube scene.’

"Then I go in and knock him out like it’s nothing. I think for me, people are trying to see my level, see where I struggle, so I feel like fighting someone like Joe Fournier makes sense. But then it’s like, should I also shut some people up with Woodley?

“I’m looking towards Joe. That would be May 13. Wembley.”

