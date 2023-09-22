Highlights KSI and Tommy Fury will face off in a highly anticipated fight on October 14th. KSI aims to prove that celebrities turned fighters can outmatch experienced professionals.

The fight will be streamed on the digital sports platform DAZN, following KSI's five-year deal with the promotion. It will also be available on DAZN PPV in certain territories.

Logan Paul, KSI's business partner, will also fight on the same card against Dillon Danis. The rivalry between Paul and Danis has escalated, with a hefty penalty for Danis if he pulls out of the fight.

The anticipated fight between KSI and Tommy Fury is less than a month away. The YouTube sensation will want to cause an upset in the world of fighting by defeating a professional Boxer. The former Love Island star wants to prove that there is a massive gap in quality between experienced fighters and celebrities who have turned to the sport.

The two Brits will have millions watching at home to see who will come out on top. After months of negotiations between KSI and rival Jake Paul, the Watford-born social media star has decided to step up to the plate and try to do what Paul couldn't and knock out Fury.

When is the KSI fight?

After lengthy discussions between the two camps, the fight will take place at cruiserweight and will be a six-round battle for bragging rights scheduled for October 14th at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

The undercard is set to get underway at 7pm with the main-event ring walk scheduled to start at 10pm but this could change depending on previous fights' results and times.

KSI will likely have another unique entrance before he enters the ring as he’s notorious for walking out to his own music with special guests also making the walk down the ramp with him.

Mancunian rapper Bugzy Malone previously walked out with KSI before he entered the ring with Joe Fournier back in May.

Where can I watch the fight?

KSI’s boxing promotion ‘Misfits’ signed a historic five-year deal with digital sports platform DAZN and this will be the place to be to stream the fight.

The fight will be broadcast live on DAZN and on DAZN PPV in certain territories with further details on the coverage to be announced closer to the date of the fight.

Latest Boxing schedule: Every upcoming fight and result

Who else is fighting on the card

Dubbed ‘The Prime Card’ KSI’s business partner Logan Paul will also be fighting on the night against Dillon Danis.

Danis was scheduled to fight KSI on January 14th at Wembley Stadium in London but the MMA fighter pulled out of the fight leaving the social media star scrambling to find a replacement.

The former Bellator star is famous for not going through with fights with the American having only two professional fights to his name since 2019.

It has been reported that Danis will have to pay a hefty $100,000 fee if he does not turn up to the fight with Paul wanting to do everything possible to make sure he steps into the ring.

Paul said on the IMPAULSIVE podcast: “The clause is this: If he pulls out because of some sort of injury that he fakes, a doctor of our choosing has to verify the injury. And then if he is indeed faking it, he has to pay $100,000. There is a pull-out clause.”

The rivalry between the pair has reached an all-time high with Danis regularly taking to social media to post explicit images of Paul’s fiancé which has angered the Prime co-owner even more.

Danis’ antics on social media don’t seem to be working as in their recent face-to-face it was the “internet troll” who stumbled with his words.

One of the best Misfits fights to date is set to get a second installment as Deen the Great will face off again with Walid Sharks.

It was Deen who came back against all odds to win in the first fight between the pair in November last year. The duo will be fighting at lightweight.

What are KSI’s and Fury’s boxing records?

KSI and Fury haven't gotten in the ring too many times however thus far they both undefeated.

KSI started his boxing journey against British YouTube star Joe Weller winning by TKO in Feburary 2018. He then went on to fight Logan Paul two times, drawing the first and then winning by points in their rematch. It was during this time when the 30-year-old took a disliking to Logan’s brother and former Fury opponent, Jake, with the two going back and forth on social media.

KSI’s last fight ended in a no contest after it was discovered he unintentionally elbowed opponent Fournier.

Fury’s debut fight happened in 2018 and he managed to see off Latvian fighter Jevgenijs Andrejevs who had a record at the time of 102 defeats and 10 wins.

The 24-year-old last opponent was Jake Paul, who he managed to defeat on points after a thrilling eight-round cruiserweight contest.

The stats behind KSI and Tommy Fury

KSI Tommy Fury alias Nightmare TNT Nationality British British Birth date June 19, 1993 May 7, 1999 Height 6' 0" 6' 0" Total Fights 6 9 Record 5-0-1 (4 KOs) 9-0 (4 KOs)

What has Fury said?

Speaking on a live interview on ITV, Fury said: “This is an easy win for me, I’m training like I’m training for an undisputed world title fight.

“When I jump in the ring with KSI he will quickly realise that fighting a YouTuber is completely different to fighting a professional boxer.

“This is a message for KSI. Cut all of that fancy talk out, the laughs and all the stupid bandanas, whatever you want to do… come October 14 his life will be ruined.

“All his singing, podcasting, his business, it will all be finished as mark my words, he’ll be leaving Manchester Arena in an ambulance. I can quite clearly guarantee it.”

What has KSI said?

Speaking to FightHubTV, KSI said: “For real bro, I’m ready. I’m ready. This brother thinks I’m going to be easy. He thinks I’m going to be easier than Jake Paul. I’m not Jake Paul, man. I hit harder, I move faster, I’m just a different entity. I’m a different guy.

“When I do what I do to Tommy, at that point I’m the one that holds all the cards. I’ll decide what I want to do because, trust me, I’m putting myself through hell in this camp. Every single day, twice a day, man. No breaks, just going through hell. But after I do what I do, we’ll see.

“Tommy should never fight again (when he loses). Tommy should never fight again, that should be it. No, honestly. He’s saying that I’m light work, I’m a ‘YouTuber,’ he’s gonna show what a real boxer can do. Okay, then. So when a ‘YouTuber’ knocks you out, then what? That’s gonna be a little embarrassing.”