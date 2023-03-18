Many are following the boxing career of KSI, and we can reveal the date his next fight will take place after he confirmed it on Twitter.

KSI started out as a gaming YouTuber, and his popularity rose quickly. He then helped form the YouTube group the Sidemen. He wanted to branch out and is now also a boxer, as well as a musician.

Not only has he managed to create many UK Top 40 Number One songs, but he has also defeated Logan Paul in the boxing ring, as well as others.

Now, the star is looking to get back into the ring and fight more formidable opponents, as he is currently undefeated in boxing.

The great news is that KSI has already told the world when he will be fighting next, and he has done this via a Twitter post.

On social media, KSI's tweet revealed that he would be fighting his next opponent on Saturday, May 13th 2023. This also confirms that it will be at the Misfits Boxing Series 007 event, as KSI has already revealed in the past that there will be a Misfits Boxing Event on May 13th 2023, and it will be held in London.

KSI celebrates after winning a boxing match

This is very exciting news; however, sadly for now, we do not have a confirmed opponent for KSI. He is very vocal on social media, especially Twitter, and even mapped out a whole fighting schedule for himself for the rest of 2023, which includes fighting the winner of the new Kingpyn tournament, as well as fighting either Jake Paul or Tommy Fury.

Both of these bouts would come after his planned next fight on May 13th 2023, so we know his next opponent is not going to be anyone in the Kingpyn tournament, or Jake Paul/Tommy Fury.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury set for July rematch

Everyone who keeps up to date with the influencer boxing scene knows that KSI and Jake Paul have been embroiled in heated words for years now and want to fight each other in the ring; however, Paul recently lost to Fury, and this put a spanner in the works.

KSI stated in a tweet that he would like to fight either Paul or Fury on Saturday, December 13th 2023, as the main event on Misfits 013. This is exciting for boxing fans, and who he ends up fighting depends on who wins the rematch between Paul and Fury.