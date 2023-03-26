KSI will step foot in the ring for the first time since January 14 in May, taking on Joe Fournier in a boxing clash. The fight will once again be non-sanctioned, but it will provide him with more experience for a possible fight against Jake Paul.

He beat Thomas Oliveira last time out via a first round knockout, which was the perfect follow-up to his double fight night last year. He knocked out Brandon Scott (Swarmz) and then Luis Pineda in the second and third round respectively.

It’s fully expected that he’ll fight his long term rival, Jake Paul at some point. He’s no stranger to fighting a Paul, having two bouts against Jake’s brother, Logan, who he has now gone into business with, creating the sought after Prime Energy.

KSI vs Joe Fournier

With the fight less than two months away, the influencer is taking his preparation seriously, ensuring he continues his winning streak which is at four fights now following his draw with Logan Paul in 2018.

The Sidemen member is under no illusion that the fight will be one of his toughest assignments yet. A businessman turned boxer, Fournier has an impressive record in the ring. He has won nine of his 10 bouts, with all of the victories coming via knockout.

He hasn’t lost or drawn a bout, instead his clash with Mustapha Stini was a no contest after he failed a drugs test, way back in 2016. Another difference to the YouTube sensation is that Fournier’s 10 bouts have all been professional, whereas KSI only has one sanctioned fight under his belt.

Video: KSI Sparring for Joe Fournier bout

Given all of that, KSI is already in serious training for the bout, releasing sparring footage of him against Idris Virgo. However, fans haven’t taken too kindly to it, slamming the content creator for his performance.

One claimed: “Why would you voluntarily release this?”

Another added: “Seen 2 auld bots wrestling at a football match last week, this brings me back.”

Whereas someone else stated: “Do people really think he beats Jake? With how wide and wild his punches are all it takes is one step back counter and KSI is napping.”

Another fan tweeted: “Jake isn’t great, but Jake Paul flatlines this man inside 2 rounds.”

There’s plenty more where that came from in the replies to the embedded tweet above, maybe it’s a good thing KSI is already in training?!