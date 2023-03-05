KSI is more than capable of knocking out both Tommy Fury and Jake Paul, according to his head coach Alexis Demetriades.

Demetriades, who trains fighters at London Shootfighters in west London, first encountered KSI as a YouTube star who had recently made the switch to boxing.

The 29-year-old is unbeaten in four pro bouts and successfully defended his Misfits belt against FaZe Temperrr in January.

And Demetriades reckons that both Fury and Paul, aged 23 and 25 respectively, would struggle to cope with his punching power.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "Both Tommy and Jake were very tired, and the volume and the power punch volume wasn't that high.

"KSI's got a lot of power in both of his hands and has improved massively with it. He's not one-dimensional or a one-handed fighter as some of these guys are.

"I have no doubt in my mind that KSI would put Jake Paul and Tommy Fury to sleep.

"KSI punches very, very hard, so if he catches Tommy, which he would, he's 100% sleeping him.

"From what I've seen in the gym, KSI is knocking out professional fighters, good level boxers, national level guys, well known guys in the scene. He knocks them out."

Demetriades has an excellent stable of fighters including Bellator middleweight prospect Norbert Novenyi Jr, Cage Warriors interim welterweight champion 'Judo' Jimmy Wallhead, and Bellator welterweight contender Michael 'Venom' Page.

Prior to this, he coached massive names such as Derek Chisora, David Haye and Dillian Whyte.

The former international wrestler described his star pupil as an obsessive trainer, who practises new skills over and over again until he has learned them, which is high praise indeed from someone who has trained some of the best fighters in the world over the years.

"KSI has the dog in him," he added.

"KSI is absolutely one of the hardest workers I know, and I've trained heavyweight champions of the world. KSI's in that bracket, he works just as hard as those guys.

"We're doing double sessions on days where people should be in bed.

"Professional fighters do a session then they go home, but he does the same session and then goes to work. It's actually impressive and I understand now why he's at where he's at.

"From a fighting point of view, it's difficult because you've got a certain amount of schooling you have to do before you step in the ring with guys that are legit killers, so you have to make sure you do the right stepping stones.

"I think Jake Paul went up a level in class and got found out with Tommy Fury. There was a hole there that hadn't been filled and I think he fell in it."