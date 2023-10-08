Highlights The training camps for the KSI vs Tommy Fury boxing match have officially come to an end, with the final workouts and sparring sessions completed.

Both fighters will now focus on media duties, public workouts, and the weigh-ins in the week leading up to the fight.

Comparing their physiques, KSI appears to have bulked up significantly since August, while Fury has toned down, showing that they have met in the middle for the agreed weight.

It is the boxing fight EVERYONE has been talking about in recent days, weeks, and months... even if they don't like to admit it. Well, we are now just one week away from KSI vs Tommy Fury in Manchester and the training camps are officially COMPLETE.

The final weights have been lifted, the final pads have been punched, and the final spars have taken place. All eyes will now be on the final few days which will be full of media duties, public workouts, and then weigh-ins. The week ahead will see the pair have open workouts on Wednesday afternoon, believed to be around 1pm, before a press conference will take place on Thursday, with the main event card starting at 5pm. Finally, the ceremonial weigh-in will take place on Friday, also at 5pm, with all eyes on how both fighters look heading into the bout.

Plenty of stuff to keep both KSI and Fury busy ahead of Saturday night, but the hard work has been done. The training is officially over and the camps have come to their conclusion, which leads us to wondering what sort of shape both fighters are in heading into fight night.

KSI and Tommy Fury physiques ahead of fight night

Cast your minds back to late August when an image surfaced showing the sheer difference in size between the two fighters. Fury looked absolutely humongous, whereas KSI looked a hell of a lot smaller than his future opponent. Unsurprisingly, questions were immediately asked about the potential weight for the fight and whether or not they'd both be able to reach an agreement.

Well, with just six days remaining until fight night, and no sign of the fight collapsing due to weight issues, touch wood, we are all systems go for Saturday night. So what is the difference now between the fighters in terms of physiques? Well, fortunately for us, two separate photos have been posted online which show their frames heading into fight night.

Career stats KSI Tommy Fury Fights 5 9 Wins 4 9 Losses 0 0 Draws 0 0 Height 1.83m 1.83m Weight 70kg 75kg

Both pictures emerged on social media over the past few days, which shows just how both KSI and Fury are looking going into the grudge fight, and if we're being honest, it looks like KSI has bulked up A LOT since that photo back in August, and it looks like Fury has toned down A LOT as well, meaning they've seemingly met in the middle for the agreed weight.

Thanks to X account KSI News, we can see a side-by-side shot of the two and their 'final physiques' ahead of Saturday, with both fighters officially finishing up their training camps.

Image: Final physiques of KSI and Tommy Fury

As you can see, Tommy Fury is still noticeably bigger than his upcoming opponent, but the difference between the two isn't as big as it once was. KSI looks like he's added a lot of muscle to his frame, especially in the chest and shoulders. It certainly does make for interesting viewing, especially when you think back to where they were both at a couple of months ago.