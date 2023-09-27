Highlights The KSI vs. Tommy Fury influencer boxing fight is highly anticipated, with fans unable to predict the outcome despite Fury being the favorite due to his boxing experience.

The fight takes place on October 14 at the OVO Manchester Arena, and a win for either fighter could lead to potential fights with Logan Paul or Jake Paul.

KSI and Tommy Fury are set to do battle in their huge influencer boxing fight which is fast becoming the most anticipated combat sports event of the year. The showdown has captured the interest of casual audiences across the globe, with fans unable to predict the outcome despite Fury going into the contest as the favourite given his boxing experience.

Stakes couldn't be higher with KSI looking to make a huge statement as a YouTube boxer, and upset the odds against Fury who will take all the pressure into the event with him similarly to his win over Jake Paul in February. Fans are certainly split on the final result of the fight, but AI software Chat GPT has delved into the boxing skills of both and attempted to predict an outcome.

KSI v Tommy Fury - all the details

KSI and Fury are set to meet on October 14 at the OVO Manchester Arena in front of a sold-out crowd, and thousands around the world who are expected to tune in via the broadcast platform. It is a huge event, which will see some of the biggest names in influencer boxing also feature including Logan Paul, Salt Papi and King Kenny feature, but all eyes will be on the main fight with huge repercussions expected for either fighter.

Fury has fought nine times without defeat and has professional experience over his rival, having regularly trained with his WBC heavyweight champion brother Tyson. Fury also defeated Jake Paul, so will be able to draw on his skills used against another YouTube boxer making KSI the significant underdog in many people's eyes.

The showdown will be available live on DAZN pay-per-view around the world at various price points depending on location, but will start at a UK friendly time given its location. A win for either fighter will likely see a potential fight with Paul set up, or even in ther case of Fury against the other sibling Logan who will take on Dillon Danis in the co-main event on fight night.

Chat GPT simulation begins - Round 1-2

The AI software accepted the request and the simulation was off with a surprise already noting that the crowd was overwhelmingly supporting KSI in Fury's hometown Manchester. In typical boxing fashion, the fight begins with a tense first round with a stalemate being described as both fighters try to establish their styles with KSI's unorthodox style already getting mention. Size difference appears to have played no part in the opener.

The second stanza starts to open up in the simulation with KSI surprisingly gaining the upper hand and boxing well with his jab and landing the better combinations. This would come as a surprise given Fury's strong fundamentals of the game, and it even ends in an even more pivotal moment with KSI bloodying the nose of Fury with some crisp shots down the pipe towards the bell. Fans begin to whip up a big atmosphere for the YouTube star, which could be potentially reality given his supporters have regularly flocked in numbers to his Misfits Boxing events.

Rounds 3-4

As would be expected if he was behind in the third round, Tommy Fury begins to build up frustration and adopt a more aggressive approach, but KSI is able to avoid the attacks and evade being trapped against the ropes. This could well be the exact opposite given Fury's natural ability to box on the back foot, but the influencer now has the upper hand in the fight and manages to stun his opponent with a huge right hook. Fury's experience allows him to clinch and survive, but this could certainly be possible given KSI's front-foot tactics in the past if he is able to land.

The fight reached its halfway point over the six stanzas, with KSI ahead on the Chat GPT scorecard, but the fight takes a similar pattern with the crowd favourite's superb training seemingly paying off as he takes centre ring and dominated his opponent. Fury, in a side which wasn't needed against Jake Paul, starts to become desperate to take control and starts to land but KSI's footwork and movement gets him out of a sticky hole, and he once again seems to be on top. 'The Nightmare' is unlikely to try to outbox Fury on the night, but boy he is doing it on this simulation.

Career stats KSI Tommy Fury Fights 5 9 Wins 4 9 Losses 0 0 Draws 0 0 Height 1.83m 1.83m Weight 70kg 75kg

Rounds 5-6

In the final championship rounds, it is Fury who needs to turn things around to get the nod on the scorecards, and surprisingly it is him who is the more aggressive in nature. The fifth round is equally difficult for KSI who according to Chat GPT has the superior defence which is boosted by his 'reach advantage' which is an incorrect statistic. Once again he is predicted to land a huge counter right hook which shakes Fury in his boots before he is forced to cling on to go into the final round.

However, the final period brings chaos as both fighters attempt to secure the points margin, with the professional boxer swinging wild punches which hasn't been seen before yet in his boxing career. KSI is understood to be ahead on the scorecards and remains the more composed fighter, boxing from the outside and trying to avoid the large barrage of shots which came his way. The bell rang, and the fight went the distance, with the 30-year-old seemingly having done enough to cause a huge upset on his Misfits Boxing card.

Winning outcome

The fighters gather in the centre of the ring to await the judges' decision, and it is KSI who has his hand raised by the referee which prompts wild celebrations in the ring. Chat GPT has predicted that KSI will go in there and produce a huge upset which will likely completely derail Fury's boxing career and threaten to put a sombre note on his plan to return to the traditional ranks and become world champion.

Despite the nature of their bitter rivalry, the pair do embrace and show huge signs of sportsmanship and respect in the ring despite KSI's delight. This stunning sequence of events would see huge backlash against Fury, but will see the winner likely try to finish his career by either retiring or coming up against YouTube foe Jake Paul in a shock win which is also for the entire world of influencer boxing.