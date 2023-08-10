KSI and Tommy Fury are set to finally lock horns in a huge fight later this year as the pair aim to conquer the world of influencer boxing. The pair became rivals largely down to their shared rivalries with YouTube star Jake Paul, and will now settle their own beef in the squared circle.

'The Nightmare' has made his return to the ring in recent years under promotion Misfits Boxing and is looking to claim the status as the leading in the space, by getting through Fury. His rival has professional boxing experience but is making his early ways into the sport so has been fighting influencers including Paul who he beat on points in February.

A win for KSI could see him finally settle his rivalry with the 'Problem Child' but he has warned he could even step away from the sport if it is not available. On the other hand the pressure is on Fury, but another win may see him finally return to a traditional boxing path.

KSI's meeting with Fury will take place on October 14 at the AO Arena in Manchester. It will be home soil for Fury who was born in the area, and has a large fanbase alongside his heavyweight champion brother Tyson which will no doubt be in attendance.

It is expected that it will of course be a packed out event in the north, which will see high stakes for both men and bragging rights over their common enemy Jake Paul. A future showdown with Paul will then likely be in place for both men in 2024 depending on the outcome of the clash.

Much has been made of influencer boxing, but an event of this stature could find itself placed in one of the highest-grossing of the year. Fury's showdown with Paul generated huge numbers, and this could be matched particularly on UK soil.

Fight Start Time

The overall Misfits Boxing card will likely begin at around 4pm with a preliminary card ran in partnership with Happy Punch promotions set to be in a 'Before The Bell' style format. In typical fashion the main pay-per-view card will likely get underway at 6pm in the UK (2pm ET) with a whole host of leading influencer names set to take to the ring.

KSI and Fury will likely make their ring walks at around 10pm in the UK venue (6PM ET) with the action unfolding around 15 minutes later once they have entered the ring. This will of course be subject to the duration of the prior undercard bouts.

Full fight card

Main Event: KSI v Tommy Fury

Logan Paul v Dillon Danis

The rest of the card is yet to be confirmed but KSI's brother Deji has spoken of his desire to make it on to the stacked influencer bill. Talks were also underway for Salt Papi and Slim Albaher to settle their rivalry, but a bout now seems unlikely due to the latter's financial demands.

An announcement on the full card is expected in due course.

Main Event

KSI and Fury are set to clash with huge stakes as Jake Paul looms in the background with an eye on both fighters. 'The Nightmare' has shown promise in the sport since returning after a break knocking out Swarmz, FaZe Temperrr, Luis Pineda and an overturned win over Joe Fournier.

He will go into the contest as significant underdog given Fury's experience in the ring, but he has shown he has power in his hands and will be hoping it can cause 'TNT' problems. Meanwhile, his rival will continue his crusade to conquer the entire influencer scene before returning to his own career.

Fury is earning huge purses for his shots, and will be using the experiences of big occasions to take back to his pursuit towards a British title when he returns to traditional boxing. The Briton completely outboxed Paul in his points win, and will be hoping for a similar outcome against KSI.

How to watch via TV and live stream

KSI's showdown with Fury is set to be broadcast on the DAZN streaming service platform around the world via their pay-per-view service. It is expected that the preliminary card could come before 6pm free-to-air before moving to the paid part of the card.

A price point is yet to be confirmed for the event, but it will likely come in at around £20.00 or above in the UK, given the current ballpark figure for events previously streamed by DAZN. Viewers will be able to watch the stream via laptop, mobile device and more via the DAZN app.

It will also appear as a standalone purchase pay-per-view for Sky and Virgin Media customers. Viewers around the globe will be able to watch via the DAZN 1 channel if available in your territory.

What has been said?

KSI: “I came back to boxing to show the world the crazy levels I’m at. I’ve shown through obliterating all my past opponents that I am the best in this scene. KO after KO has now led me to the toughest fight in the influencer boxing scene.

"I’m fighting Tommy Fury. The man that defeated the once undefeated Jake Paul is now my opponent and I can’t wait to silence all the doubters that believe I have no chance. After this fight, you’ll understand that I truly am that guy."

Tommy Fury: "I’ve already beaten Jake Paul and so all that is left for me to do is send this man to sleep.

‘I’ll do that inside four rounds. This is easy money."

Co-Main Event

It will be a star-studded card with the co-feature headlined by Paul in his first boxing fight since sharing the ring with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. 'The Maverick' has never won a squared circle clash, but will take great confidence from going the distance with the undefeated icon.

He will also be extremely favoured against MMA fighter and Conor McGregor's notorious troll teammate Dillon Danis. He was set to fight KSI but pulled out at short-notice last year, and has no prior boxing experience so will be coming into a real uphill battle.

Paul may even be hoping Danis does turn up, given the reserve opponent is heavyweight Hasim Rahman Jr who is a much more formidable opponent than Danis. An £100,000 clause has been inserted into the contract in the case Danis does pull out.