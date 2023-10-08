Highlights Tommy Fury comes into the fight as the overwhelming favourite, with a strong record and a fighting family background. KSI is considered an underdog due to his smaller size and lack of experience.

Next Saturday is judgement day, where British YouTube star KSI will take on Tommy Fury and attempt to achieve what his adversary Jake Paul could not.

Growing up as part of a fighting family, being the brother of the WBC heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury, and racking up a 9-0-0 record at cruiserweight in the professional rankings, Tommy Fury comes into this fight as the overwhelming favourite. Olajide Olatunji (KSI) heads into this fight as a considerable underdog, who is a naturally smaller guy and has an abundance of experience to make up by fight night.

In the build-up to this showdown, Fury has expressed his feelings towards KSI's ability in the ring, claiming that he is too small to be a threat and has less fundamentals than Paul, whom he beat on a split decision at the beginning of the year. However, just a week before the fight on Sunday morning, KSI found one of Fury's sparring partners in the lead-up and expressed his dissatisfaction with the level of preparation from the Fury camp.

KSI not happy with Tommy Fury's sparring partner

The sparring partner was Owen Kirk, a licenced professional boxer with a 3-1-2 record according to BoxRec, with footage inevitably emerging across social media this morning of his previous bouts.

While it is hard to get a full gauge of the ability of Owen Kirk from a 36-second clip, it is clear that Kirk does not seem to replicate KSI's style of fighting at all, as the YouTuber is an explosive power puncher who moves awkwardly from an orthodox stance, while Kirk fights in a completely different style.

Career stats KSI Tommy Fury Fights 5 9 Wins 4 9 Losses 0 0 Draws 0 0 Height 1.83m 1.83m Weight 70kg 75kg

First to note, in the footage that has emerged, Kirk seems to be nowhere near as explosive as we have seen KSI in his previous bouts, as Kirk seems to not have the fast-twitch muscle fibre activation that allows KSI to be more powerful in short bursts of movements. Secondly, while Kirk is a much more fundamentally sound fighter than KSI, he does not have the speed of footwork that KSI possesses, meaning he is much slower when moving in and out of range.

Thus, KSI was quick to become vocal about his findings this morning, tweeting a picture of Kirk's BoxRec page and a screenshot of his Instagram page containing an image of Tommy Fury and Kirk in the ring after a spar, captioning his post: "Tommy Fury’s final spar…Tommy ain’t taking me seriously."

KSI also took to Instagram to air his frustrations, posting a story containing once again an image of Owen Kirk's BoxRec page, captioning his post with: "How f****** dare you? You're not taking me seriously at all you f****** piece of s***. I'm preparing myself for the ultimate challenge and THIS IS WHAT YOU'RE SPARRING WITH?!?! A middleweight with s*** movement and weak a** punches?!"

Video: Tommy Fury's sparring partner for KSI fight

While Fury has sparred Kirk as his final preparation for the KSI fight, this does not ultimately dictate the level of sparring that Fury has had in the build-up to this fight. Having said that, though, it's clear the YouTuber isn't impressed with his opponent's choice in final sparring.