Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has predicted Tommy Fury to defeat KSI in their upcoming bout, and he wasn't afraid to say it to his face while chatting together on Logan Paul's podcast.

YouTuber KSI and professional boxer Fury are preparing to go head-to-head in a six-round cruiserweight bout at Manchester's AO Arena on the 14th of October. The fight is the main event of Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card.

Haaland recently teamed up with KSI and Logan Paul to become an ambassador for their brand Prime Hydration. After securing the partnership, the Manchester City striker then appeared on the Impaulsive podcast, which is hosted by Logan Paul, and his prediction left KSI gutted as he responded: "Haaland! I hope you score no more goals!"

Erling Haaland teams up with KSI & Logan Paul

With Haaland teaming up with Paul and KSI, it's likely that there will be alot more of this kind of content. Haaland may be trolling KSI after the YouTuber previously stated that the Norwegian wouldn't win anything at Manchester City. Later in the podcast, Haaland added: "I saw the press conference, it kicked off a bit there [with John Fury's disruptive behaviour].” KSI replied: "Just a little! John Fury. He’s a lunatic. Who’d have thought?"

Paul, who also has a fight on the same card, joined in the conversation by saying: "There are some real oddballs in England in general, and John Fury is a good example." The fiery press conference resulted in a war of words before Fury flipped all three tables. It sparked a brawl between the two camps, which brought an early end to the event.

KSI and Tommy Fury later faced off despite all the chaos in the press conference, but it quickly became physical once again as the YouTube star pushed Fury in the chest. The build-up to the bout has been erratic to say the least and this was just another example of that. Fury's are known for their fiery outbursts, but this press conference took it to a whole new level.

John Fury took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to apologise for his behaviour at the press conference, saying: "This is John Fury, this is my character, this is who I am. I'm a real person. I'm not a fake person. Nothing's scripted it just happens when it happens. I apologise for my inappropriate language. If I've offended anybody, I'm deeply sorry."

Video: Erling Haaland's prediction for KSI vs Tommy Fury

Haaland's predication isn't exactly a bold one. Fury has won all nine fights in his career so far. Of those nine wins, four have come via knockout. KSI is also yet to taste defeat, albeit at a different level to Fury. The YouTube star is undefeated in his five fights. For Fury to be taken seriously, however, he needs to move away from fighting YouTube stars and content creators. His next bout must be against a fellow professional boxer after fighting Jake Paul and now KSI.

Fury has a lot to live up to. He is constantly in the shadow of his half-brother Tyson who has won it all in the sport. Having had such a glittering career, it has allowed him to follow a similar path of fighting stars that do not have a boxing background. Tyson's next fight is against former UFC champion Francis Ngannou on the 28th of October in Saudi Arabia.

Tommy Fury has a long way to go before he can be seen in a similar light to his brother. After KSI, his next fight will determine what route he has chosen to follow. Will he continue fighting content creators and influencers? Or will he turn his attentions back to professional boxers? Only time will tell, but he's got to get through KSI first.